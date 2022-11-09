5 Cheap Stocks Beginning Investors Can Buy Right Now

It can be difficult to figure out which stocks are not only great long-term opportunities but also beginner-friendly and not excessively risky. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses five stocks in particular that could be great ideas for newer investors right now.

**Stock prices discussed in this video are from midday on Nov. 8, 2022. This video was published on Nov. 8, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MercadoLibre wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Bank of America, MercadoLibre, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atlassian, MercadoLibre, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.