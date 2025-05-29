5 Cheap Places To Retire That Feel Like a European Vacation

Retirement is a golden opportunity to settle down in a place that offers both comfort and a touch of exotic charm, hopefully all without emptying your nest egg. For those dreaming of a European-style retirement without the overseas relocation and housing expenses, several cities in the U.S. mimic the old-world charm of Europe, combining affordability with picturesque settings.

Here are five such destinations, each of which offers a unique European vibe to enjoy throughout your golden years.

Frankenmuth, Michigan: The Mitten’s Little Bavaria

Average home value: $309,534, up 3.5% over the past year.

Frankenmuth, known as Michigan’s Little Bavaria, is a delightful village founded in 1845 as a Bavarian mission colony. Today, it’s celebrated for its German heritage, complete with traditional Bavarian architecture and the world-renowned Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland.

The town’s European flair, combined with a lower cost of living compared to actual European destinations, makes it an attractive option for retirees seeking a quaint and culturally rich environment.

St. Augustine, Florida: A Spanish Colonial Gem

Average home value: $449,026, down 3.2% over the past year

St. Augustine, the oldest city in America, was founded in 1565 by Spanish settlers. It’s renowned for its Spanish colonial architecture, including cobblestone streets and picturesque balconies.

The city offers a European ambiance coupled with the benefits of Florida’s lack of a state income tax, making it an appealing and economical choice for retirees.

Leavenworth, Washington: A Second Slice of Bavaria

Average home value: $656,347, up 1.9% over the past year

Just two hours from Seattle, Leavenworth is modeled after a small Bavarian village, and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped onto the set of a movie while here. Nestled in the mountains of Washington, it offers a dreamy escape, especially during the holidays.

Its European-style architecture and festive atmosphere — including a wonderful Oktoberfest festival — provide a unique living experience, all while being more affordable than many European counterparts.

Tarpon Springs, Florida: A Touch of the Mediterranean

Average home value: $408,107, down 6.6% over the past year

Tarpon Springs, known for its large Greek-American community, offers a feel akin to a charming Eastern Mediterranean island. The town’s Greek heritage is evident in its architecture, cuisine, and cultural festivals.

The cost of living here is relatively low compared to actual Mediterranean destinations, making it an attractive option for retirees seeking a European-like environment in the United States.

Solvang, California: The Danish Capital of America

Average home value: $1.4 million, up 0.9% over the past year

Solvang, California, stands out and is loosely known as the Danish Capital of America. This town is filled with Danish-style architecture, including iconic white and red windmills. The name Solvang means “sunny fields” in Danish, apt for its warm California weather, and the town’s

Though this location isn’t necessarily cheap, it does offer a lot of value for your dollar. If you can’t commit to the hefty housing costs, the average monthly rent comes in around $3,449 a month. European charm and the relatively affordable cost of living in the area make it a delightful choice for retirees.

Final Take To GO

Retiring doesn’t have to mean giving up on the dream of living in a romantic, European-like setting. These American cities offer the charm and beauty of faraway lands without the high cost, making them ideal destinations for retirees looking for a change of scenery and a touch of European elegance in their golden years.

