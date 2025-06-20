5 Cheap Places Gen X Is Moving To in 2025, According to a Real Estate Expert

Every generation has financial woes to face, and for Gen X, there was the dot-com bubble burst, the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, many entered their careers weighed down by student loans, according to Kiplinger, and now many are caring for children and aging parents.

Gen X has been hit with multiple financial setbacks, and many aren’t ready financially set with their nest egg. The good news is Gen X still has a few years before retirement and can catch up by making smart choices, like moving to an affordable city. “Gen X is practical — we want value, comfort and a solid place to land,” said Yawar Charlie, director of estates, Christie’s International Real Estate of Southern California.

Check Out: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Here are five cities that check off the box of affordability without compromising on a good quality of life.

Greenville, South Carolina

Nestled ​​in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville’s cost of living is 7% below the national average, and the average home value is $325,904. That’s well below the $503,000 average sales prices of houses sold in the first quarter, per Federal Reserve Economic Data.

“Greenville is one of those places where you get charm, culture and community all wrapped up in a Southern bow,” Charlie said. “The downtown is thriving, the job market is strong and the real estate still feels like a steal compared to coastal cities, plus you’re situated between Atlanta and Charlotte without paying big-city prices.”

Learn More: 11 Cities Retirees May Want To Avoid Moving To Due To Rise in ‘Extreme Weather Events’

Spokane, Washington

There are plenty of reasons to love the West Coast, but it’s a pricey region. However, Spokane is an affordable option. The average home value is $404,201, and the cost of living is 4% lower than the national average.

“For Gen Xers tired of sky-high West Coast housing, Spokane is the quieter cousin that still delivers quality of life,” according to Charlie. “You’ve got four true seasons, nearby ski resorts, wine country and a community that’s growing fast — but not too fast. It’s affordable Pacific Northwest living, without the tech-bro price tag.”

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly house in an area that’s thriving, Lancaster could be calling your name. The average home value is $373,585, and Charlie said the area is “quaint but not sleepy.”

“Lancaster has a booming art scene, gorgeous farmland views, walkable towns and easy access to Philly and NYC. It hits the sweet spot for Gen Xers looking for lifestyle without chaos. Plus, lower property taxes and affordable healthcare make it a very grown-up decision,” he said.

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Located in the Ozark Mountains, Fayetteville is the second-largest city in Arkansas, with an average home value of $369,449.

“Consistently ranked as one of the best places to live in the country, Fayetteville has it all: a strong economy (thanks to nearby Fortune 500 companies), tons of green space and a rapidly growing cultural scene,” Charlie said. “And Gen X loves a place where you can plant roots and have a good IPA on the patio.”

Toledo, Ohio

If affordability is your top priority, Toledo is a city to put high on your list. The average home price is $127,750, and the cost of living is 4% less than the national average.

“Toledo is cheap, but in the best way,” Charlie explained. “You’ve got access to Lake Erie, museums, family-friendly neighborhoods and home prices that’ll make you do a double take.”

And it could be great for Gen X. “For Gen Xers thinking long-term — or looking to downsize without downgrading — this is one of the smartest plays in the Midwest,” he said.

With the cost of houses soaring and inflated prices still causing Americans to tighten their budgets, moving to a cheaper but growing city is one way to cut back and save for retirement. “If you’re thinking about a new chapter, these cities are worth a look,” Charlie said. “They offer the balance Gen X is after — livable, affordable and just the right amount of cool.”

Editor’s note: All average home values were sourced from Zillow, and all cost of living figures were sourced from RentCafe.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cheap Places Gen X Is Moving To in 2025, According to a Real Estate Expert

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.