5 Cheap Cities To Live In To Feel Like You’re Always on Vacation

Living a vacation lifestyle can feel out of reach for your budget, especially if it involves constantly traveling to a new destination. But what if you lived in a vacation spot or at least nearby? You could create a round-the-clock vacation dream.

Explore some affordable cities that put vacation living within reach.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Beach lovers looking for a spot to permanently vacation might find exactly what they are looking for in Myrtle Beach. The beachside town offers easy access to the ocean and a slew of fun activities to try, including antique shopping and mini golf.

The cost of living in Myrtle Beach is 9.6% lower than the national average. On average, homes are worth $324,570 in this beachside haven, which is significantly lower than the national average of $367,969.

Knoxville, Tennessee

For anyone seeking a full-time mountain retreat with easy access to services, Knoxville could be the right spot. Not only is Knoxville’s cost of living lower than the national average, but its location also makes it easy to enjoy the mountainous region.

Knoxville residents will find themselves just an hour away from Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which has seemingly endless outdoor adventures available. Additionally, Pigeon Forge, complete with Dollywood, is under an hour from Knoxville.

Home values in Knoxville are an average of $368,490, putting them on par with the national average.

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans is a bustling city filled with music and culture. For anyone considering a move, you might be surprised to learn that this mecca of southern charm has a cost of living only 1.6% higher than the national average. If moving from a more expensive city, New Orleans might feel more affordable.

Within New Orleans, you’ll find an endless selection of top-notch restaurants to try and a lively music scene to keep the vacation vibes going constantly.

On average, home values in New Orleans are $245,364, which is over $100,000 below the national average, possibly putting homeownership in reach for you.

Tampa, Florida

The cost of living in Tampa is slightly above the national average.

While you could potentially live in Tampa for less, close proximity to the beach might give you the feeling of a permanent vacation. Plus, those who love theme parks will need to drive only around an hour and a half or take the train into Orlando to visit Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and the city’s other major attractions.

In terms of a home purchase, the average home value in Tampa is $379,156, which is around $10,000 higher than the national average.

Altamonte Springs, Florida

For those who want to spend more time visiting theme parks, Altamonte Springs offers an attractive option. It’s less than an hour’s drive to Walt Disney World or Universal Studios. If you want to take a trip out to the Florida coast, Cape Canaveral is approximately an hour away.

But the Orlando suburb boasts a below-average cost of living for a family of four. If entering the housing market, expect the average home price to fall at $308,761, which is around $60,000 less than the national average.

Vacation living might be within reach if you are willing to make a move. Before jumping into a particular place, consider giving it a test run to confirm you like what it has to offer.

Editor’s note: All cost-of-living figures were sourced from BestPlaces, and all home values were sourced from Zillow.

