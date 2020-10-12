5 Charts to Kick-Off Earnings Season

Welcome back. The third quarter earnings season is now upon us.

It’s time to buckle up.

While it starts off quietly, with just about 80 companies expected to report, the opening week includes many of the large banks and companies in a host of important industries and sectors.

Reporting this week will be leaders in banking, transportation, manufacturing, health insurance, retail, medical products and energy.

Will they meet earnings expectations?

What are they seeing with the pandemic recovery?

And more importantly, will more companies provide guidance for the rest of 2020 or 2021?

This is another important earnings season.

These are the companies to watch.

5 Must-Watch Stocks to Kick-Off Earnings Season

1. JPMorgan Chase JPM has a good earnings surprise record and has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares are up 6.8% over the last 3 months but remain well off their pre-COVID highs. It remains down 26% year-to-date. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 15.6.

2. Citigroup C hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s impressive. Shares are still down 42% year-to-date. It’s cheap, on a P/E basis, with a forward P/E of just 12.

3. Johnson & Johnson JNJ has a great earnings surprise track record. It has a perfect record over the last 5 years. Shares are trading near 5-year highs, up 4.5% year-to-date. Can it break out to new highs after this report?

4. Delta DAL is coming off a rare earnings miss last quarter. It has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years. But the miss/beat isn’t really the story with the airlines. When will business start to come back? Shares are still down 44% year-to-date. Is the bottom in?

5. Fastenal FAST has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Manufacturing has recovered quickly from the spring COVID lock downs which should mean good news for Fastenal. Shares are up 29.9% year-to-date and were recently at 5-year highs. Is another breakout coming?

