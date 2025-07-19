5 Cereal Box Toys That Could Be Worth a Lot of Money Today

Toys in cereal boxes aren’t very common today, but they used to be the best part of every box. Ever wonder how much those cereal box trinkets could be worth these days?

Better yet: do you own one and want to know if you can make some serious cash? Read on to find out.

Cap’n Crunch Bo’sun Whistle

In the ’60s, families would find tiny little whistles in their boxes of Cap’n Crunch. If you or someone in your family is holding onto one of those whistles, you could come into some money. The Cap’n Crunch whistle goes for as much as $139.99 on eBay.

Cheerios ‘Lone Ranger’ Frontier Town

As far back as the 1940s, Cheerios would include paper models that kids could assemble to be part of Frontier Town from “Lone Ranger.” Different boxes of Cheerios would offer different parts of the town. On eBay, four sections of Frontier Town are on sale for $295.00.

Freakies

Freakies were small, plastic figurines that were colorful and a bit ghoulish. Found in the cereal of the same name in the 1970s, these little guys can go for quite a bit on eBay. A set of 11 of rare Freakies is going for $299.00, while a rare Freakies ring of the character Hamhose is being sold for $599.99. The highest-priced Freakies merchandise on eBay right now? A set of 40 stickers of the Freakies is going for $850.00.

General Mills Monsters

These monsters appeared in cereals in the ’70s and ’80s. They are similar in shape to the Freakies, but feature the mascots of General Mills cereals like Count Chocula, Franken Berry and Boo Berry. Collectors love these figures, as witnessed by how much they sell for on eBay. A set of four of the characters in black is selling for $2,500.00. This color had a limited run, which contributes to the rarity of this particular set. However, even in full color, a complete set of the four characters in the box is still being sold for $2,499.00.

Kix Atomic ‘Bomb’ Ring

In the ’40s, Kix would include these rings in their cereals that had a red tailfin at the top. The tailfin could twist off and kids could hide things in the compartment. On the side of the ring were etched lightning blast explosions. Just the Kix box alone, advertising the ring inside the cereal, goes for $2,500.00 on eBay. The ring itself goes for as much as $650.00.

