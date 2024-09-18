5 Cars To Stay Away From if You’re Middle Class

With a presidential election looming and price tags seemingly skyrocketing, it’s safe to say that these are uncertain economic times, especially as it pertains to buying a new car on a middle-class budget. A brand new car is at least a five-figure outlay, and luxury rides can even reach six figures. For those in the middle class (i.e., those households making between $56,600 and $169,800), it’s just as important to know what cars to avoid as it is to know what you want.

Check Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024

Read Next: 9 Easy Ways To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, money expert Humphrey Yang recently broke down the current state of affairs in the American auto market, noting that average American citizen’s income was approximately $59,384 — which is just a little over the average new car price. Purchasing a car that literally costs one year’s salary is a risky proposition, especially when expensive car loans and high insurance.

As such, middle class shoppers who insist on purchasing a brand new ride should at the very least stick to cars well under the $40k mark. Here are five that go well beyond that price point, and thus outside the reach of the middle class.

Learn More: 5 Affordable Car Brands That Will Last Over 10 Years With Proper Maintenance

2025 Mazda CX-70

Starting price: $41,900

Per TrueCar, this hybrid comes with a “well-crafted interior,” “choice of gas or PHEV powertrains” and “smart storage features in the cargo area.” Unfortunately, it also lacks a fully electric model for the more environmentally-conscious middle-class shoppers, and it also comes with an MSRP over $40k.

2024 Audi A5

Starting price: $47,295

According to TrueCar, this Audi, while “chic” and “fun to drive” costs nearly $50k and is awfully short on cargo space for as expensive as it is.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV

Starting price: $61,590

Car and Driver reported that Dodge’s electric Charger Daytona not only merges muscle car style with the environmentally friendly tech of an electric vehicle, but that it also — unfortunately — comes with a price $14,000 more expensive than the 2023 gas-powered model.

2024 Tesla Model S Plaid

Starting price: $70,000

Electric vehicles are, at the very least, worth considering as an investment in the future, as they lessen environmental burdens and come with government incentives for buyers. That said, to broaden their appeal, EVs such as the Tesla S come loaded with incentivizing special features — and by their nature, require complicated battery technology, all of which price them outside of middle class budgets. Per Edmunds, this EV is well-reviewed but very pricey.

2025 Cadillac Escalade

Starting price: $85,596

While any middle-class family could use a big wagon to fit the kids (and pets!) for a long road trip, or even a quick jaunt to the store, the Cadillac Escalade comes at a high cost — so high, in fact, that after insurance prices it would likely cost you over $100k.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cars To Stay Away From if You’re Middle Class

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.