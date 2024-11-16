5 Cars To Buy in 2025 That Will Last Through Retirement

Buying a new vehicle is no small investment. With car prices soaring, finding a quality vehicle that fits your needs is essential — especially if you’re looking for a car that will last throughout retirement.

When shopping for a retirement-friendly car, steer clear of excessive flash and focus on durability to avoid frequent trips to the mechanic in your golden years.

Here are five 2025 models that prioritize safety, fuel economy and performance, making them ideal companions for your retirement.

2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

MSRP: $23,635

Efficient and easy to maintain, the 2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is a top choice for retirees. With a high line of sight, it’s ideal for drivers who prefer increased visibility on the road.

“The Toyota Corolla Hybrid has long been a standard-bearer for Toyota’s reliability, and the 2025 version is no different,” said Nigel Tunnacliffe, co-founder and CEO at Coastline Academy. “Its excellent fuel economy and strong safety features make it a great choice for retirees, as it is highly dependable. It is equally well-suited for those who plan to travel extensively and those who only need a vehicle to complete their daily errands, as it is exceptionally durable and offers a smooth, comfortable ride. “

With a refreshed design, including LED headlights, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 and a 138-horsepower engine, the 2025 model balances efficiency with a touch of extra pep.

2025 Mazda CX-50

MSRP: $30,300

For retirees who love the outdoors, the 2025 Mazda CX-50 offers both versatility and comfort. This two-row SUV transitions seamlessly from daily driving to weekend getaways, with off-road capabilities and ample interior space.

“The Mazda CX-50 stands out with some of the best tech and safety features in its class, making it a good choice for retirees who want to feel safe and comfortable behind the wheel,” Tunnacliffe said. “It also boasts an exceptionally well-designed interior that makes it a standout in its category. Its spacious seating and large cargo capacity make it ideal for drivers who enjoy consistently traveling.”

While its fuel efficiency may be on the lower end–25 mpg city and 31 mpg highway–the CX-50 compensates with multiple drive modes, including sport, off-road and towing, making it adaptable to various terrains and driving needs.

2025 Hyundai Elantra

MSRP: $21,875

If a budget-friendly value is the goal, the 2025 Hyundai Elantra delivers excellent features to see you through retirement. Although it lacks some luxury frills, it’s a practical and tech-forward sedan.

“The Hyundai Elantra is a reliable hybrid sedan that leans into interior comfort and robust tech features,” Tunnacliffe said. “Its fuel economy is impressive, though not quite on a par with that of the Corolla. Still, it is another good example of a reliable and well-built sedan that should be more than enough for all of your daily needs. Though not a particularly flashy vehicle, it can certainly be relied upon to get the job done for years to come.”

Key features include a digital key, Apple Carplay and Android Audio, wireless charging and three years of complimentary maintenance With an impressive 54 mpg combined, it’s the most fuel-efficient vehicle on this list — ideal for retirees seeking a low-maintenance, high-value car.

2025 Kia K4

MSRP: $23,145

The 2025 Kia K4 delivers a compact, yet comfortable vehicle, perfect for road trips with grandchildren and daily errands. This model comes equipped with 11 driver-assistance features, a refined interior and an impressive 10-year warranty.

“The K4 is an excellent example of a compact car that does not compromise on power and driveability,” Tunnacliffe said. “It comes equipped with robust safety features and easy-to-use tech that is intuitive rather than overwhelming. While it offers a high degree of performance, its fuel efficiency is not quite the best in class, though it is certainly not the worst either. All in all, it provides everything you should need from a compact car, plus a little extra flair.”

For those prioritizing passenger comfort, the K4’s spacious second-row legroom, panoramic sunroof and heated front seats offer an enjoyable travel experience. It’s a versatile option, whether driving with family or enjoying retirement road trips.

2025 Toyota Camry

MSRP: $28,400

A reliable favorite, the 2025 Toyota Camry is a practical yet sophisticated choice for retirement. With up to 51 mpg combined and 232 horsepower, the Camry combined power and efficiency with ease.

“The Camry, like the Corolla, is another great example of Toyota’s trademark reliability,” Tunnacliffe said. “It boasts many of the same features that make the Corolla a standout, including great fuel economy and exceptional build quality. When it comes to tech and safety features, it somewhat lags behind its counterpart, but it is still a strong choice for a reliable everyday vehicle that is as enjoyable to drive as it is practical.”

The Camry includes memory seating settings for two drivers, rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone climate control and an optional heated steering wheel, adding a touch of luxury to daily drives. It’s a perfect choice for retirees who value comfort and consistency in their travel.

