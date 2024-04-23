5 Car Brands You Should Typically Buy New

Savvy shoppers know that buying a new car isn’t a smart move financially because the value depreciates quickly and insurance can be expensive. However, in some cases, splurging for the latest model is the way to go.

Certain brands have reliability issues that could cause you to spend more later on costly repairs. To avoid headaches and financial woes, here’s a list of used cars to bypass that are notorious for major problems.

Audi Q7

Known for its driving dynamics, cutting-edge technology, comfort and luxurious style, Audi has a reputation for being reliable. However, Autolist warned to steer clear of the 2015 Q7. According to the site, a misfiring engine is the key issue, as this can be a problem when starting the engine cold. The issue exacerbates over time thanks to carbon buildup in the cylinders. In addition, it was noted that “the knock sensor [tends] to go out, which you can replace, however, it can go bad again a few thousand miles later.”

Dodge Charger

Dodge Chargers are cool muscle cars that have been around since 1966 and have become known for their legendary performance and quality. But according to CoPilot, the years 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2014 should be avoided due to “premature engine failure, especially for the 2006 model.” In addition, it was noted there was no shortage of problems relating to accessories, transmission and suspension, either — particularly during the aforementioned years.

Ford Explorer

With its rugged look, impressive features, and affordable price tag, The Ford Explorer has become a wildly popular SUV. There are some years to avoid, however, according to CoPilot. The 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006 models reportedly have issues “regarding the transmission, body/paint, interior accessories, wheels and hubs, drivetrain, windows and windshields, engine, brakes, and AC/heater.”

Kia Sorento

Kia was first introduced into the American market in 1993 and has since grown into a highly sought-after brand, but CoPilot recommended staying away from the Sorento years 2004, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016 due to “engine problems, electrical problems, airbag problems, seat belt problems, lights problems, and body/paint problems.” Of course, engine failure was the issue dubbed worst — often occurring around the 62,000-mile mark, on average.

Mini Cooper

With its sleek look and chic vibe, the Mini Cooper has become one of the most popular small cars on the road, but model years 2006 through 2012 have been plagued with engine and electrical system issues, per Autolist.

