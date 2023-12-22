5 Can’t-Miss Super Saturday Deals at Walmart

We are just days away from Christmas, and so the mad rush for a last-minute gift haul is in motion. Here to save the day is Walmart, which has rolled out deals just in time for Super Saturday (the last Saturday before Christmas!), which this year falls on Dec. 23.

Keep in mind that Walmart may not have yet rolled out all its Super Saturday deals just yet, so be sure to check the site again even closer to the 23rd. Additionally, if you’re shopping Walmart’s Super Saturday deals, consider this pro tip from Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

“Consider doing an in-store or curbside pickup for your order,” Landau said. “That way, you’ll avoid long lines and crowds that are also looking for last-minute gifts.” Exercising this tip will also enable you to tap into online cashback offers from sites like TopCashback and Rakuten.

What are some of the most exciting and hotly discounted items you can find at Walmart on Super Saturday — and the days leading up to it? Here’s what shopping experts recommend checking out.

KitchenAid Mixer

For the foodies and/or bakers in your circle of loved ones, consider this iconic gadget that is a delightful addition to any kitchen.”

“At Walmart, the KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is on sale for $259 (originally $399.99),” Landau said. “This deal is available for four different color variants so you can find one that anyone would enjoy. This is a solid last-minute gift with big savings at Walmart.”

Apple Airpods

If your beloved ones don’t already have Apple Airpods, this is the time to fill that audio void in their lives.

“Opt for an older generation to save more money on gifting,” Landau said. “At Walmart, the 2nd Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case are on sale for $99 (originally $129). Finding deals on Apple products are rare, so it’s a good idea to snag them when you see them. And for under $100, you get a universal gift that is well loved with a 4.7 out of five-star rating.”

Heated Blanket

Heated blankets are not only great for keeping cozy in the colder months, but they’re also proven to be beneficial for people coping with stress and/or anxiety. You can get a great deal on one this Super Saturday at Walmart.

“At Walmart, the Mainstays Soft Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket is on sale for $18 (originally $22.76),” Landau said. “This blanket has three color options for variety and is affordable as well. Reviewers note that this blanket works great and is good for the price.”

Frigidaire Retro Bullet Ice Maker

Even in winter, many of us crave water and other drinks loaded with ice. This is the sort of gift people may not buy for themselves, which makes it extra perfect.

“The Frigidaire 26 lb Retro Bullet Ice Maker, Silver is priced at $59 right now,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews. “This is an excellent offer; it’s by a big brand, so you’ll have an idea of what kind of quality to expect, plus it’s highly rated and $60 off right now. It makes a great gift for the ice-lover on your list, but it’s also an excellent way to treat yourself with the excuse that you need it for hosting duties.”

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Mini-Backpack

This cute mini backpack is deal for teens and mega fans of Tim Burton and the creepy/beautiful holiday classic, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Women’s Graphic Mini Backpack, Multi-Color is on sale for $20.46 now at Walmart — close to $5 off.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the movie ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,‘ and it’s been an excellent year for all kinds of merch related to the movie,” Ramhold said. “This mini backpack is a great mashup of two trends from the ’90s so it’s a suitable gift for the NBC fan on your list, no matter how old they are. And at roughly $20, it’s a super affordable gift as well.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Can't-Miss Super Saturday Deals at Walmart

