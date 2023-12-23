5 Can’t-Miss Super Saturday Deals at Costco

If you’ve been procrastinating on your holiday shopping, don’t miss the deals on Super Saturday. Observed on Dec. 23 this year, Super Saturday will still offer plenty of opportunities to take advantage of holiday bargains and you don’t want to miss out.

Here are five Super Saturday deals you can find at Costco, with gift options that are functional, fun and affordable.

1. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Price: $399.99

In the world of hair systems, Costco’s Super Saturday deals present a unique opportunity to elevate personal style. Adam Garfield, marketing director of Hairbro, recommended the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, known for its advanced technology and hair protection features. “It’s a game-changer for those with hair systems and aligns with the desire for premium quality care in the realm of hair solutions,” he said.

Also, Costco features bundle deals on salon-quality hair-care products, providing a perfect chance to stock up on specialized items that could complement the hair dryer.

2. The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit

Price: $79.97

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit is smart lighting with a spectrum of colors. It’s a versatile choice and allows users to customize their space.

“Costco’s Super Saturday deals bring exciting possibilities for the lighting aficionado,” said Jessica Wilson, editor and co-founder of Inyouths, a blog about bathroom decor and lighting. “These gifts not only illuminate spaces efficiently but also showcase the latest trends in smart lighting technology.”

3. KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Price: $319.99

For those passionate about culinary endeavors, Costco’s Super Saturday deals can be a treasure trove to discover gadgets that not only add to your kitchen but make meal prepping an enjoyable art. Serena Grandi, CEO of Atosa, said, “The KitchenAid professional series six-quart bowl-lift stand mixer is a staple for any cooking enthusiast, providing versatility and power.” She said it caters to the culinary ambitions of individuals, offering both efficiency and reliability.

4. LG OLED TV

Price: $1,299.99 for a 55-inch C3 Series

LG OLED TVs at Costco are a great late holiday find. The a9 Gen4 AI processor in these TVs makes everything look and sound great as it’s got Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for a cinema-like experience at home. Plus, Costco often sells them in different sizes to suit your unique space and needs.

5. Traeger Century 885 Grill

Price: $1,199.99

The Century 885 turns regular meals into feasts, making it a great gift idea for your friends and family who love outdoor cooking. It also has the ability to be controlled from anywhere as long as it’s connected to Wi-Fi, adding a flavor of tech savviness to your grilling experience.

Editor’s Note: Prices were accurate as of Dec. 21, 2023, and are subject to change.

