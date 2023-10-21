5 Buy Now, Pay Later Services You Can Use To Buy Groceries

Food prices in the U.S. rose nearly 11% from 2021 to 2022, the largest year-to-year increase in more than 40 years. Although food inflation has somewhat leveled off at nearly 4% in 2023, many Americans continue to struggle. Fortunately, there are Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services you can use to buy groceries.

Such apps have gained popularity in recent years as flexible and convenient options to make purchases without the immediate sting of an upfront payment in full. BNPL services let you to split your payments into smaller, scheduled, manageable chunks, making it easier to budget and afford everyday expenses.

Take a closer look at GOBankingRates’ picks for five great Buy Now, Pay Later services you can use to buy groceries.

Affirm: Best for No-Fee Walmart Grocery Shopping

Affirm is a great option for online or grocery store shopping. When you shop from the list of thousands of approved retailers, you’ll see the option to use Affirm online at checkout. Or for physical stores, an Affirm virtual card is available for payment. Affirm’s strongest suit is its major-retailer options for grocery shopping including Target, Walmart and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Pros:

No fees on Pay in 4 plans

No hard credit pull to get approval

No late fees or prepayment penalties

Cons:

Interest rates can be high for longer-term plans

Limited supermarket options

Features

Fees: Up to 36% APR based on credit for monthly payment plans, no fees for Pay in 4

Up to 36% APR based on credit for monthly payment plans, no fees for Pay in 4 Payment terms: Pay in 4 (four payments every two weeks) or monthly installments

Pay in 4 (four payments every two weeks) or monthly installments Grocery stores: Target, Walmart, BJ’s Wholesale Club

Afterpay: Best for Foodies Who Prefer Specialty Food Shopping

Afterpay is a BNPL option for users who prefer shopping from specialty food stores. The entire process is handled through the user-friendly mobile app. To shop at brick-and-mortar stores, you’ll need to set up a digital card to keep in your Apple or Google Wallet. While the pay-in-4 option has no fees to use over six weeks, be sure to stay on top of your payments or you could incur late fees.

Pros:

No interest or hidden fees if you make payments on time

App is easy to use and navigate

Virtual card saves to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet

Cons:

Participating grocery stores limited to small, specialty food retailers

No other options available besides pay-in-4

Late fees up to $8

Features

Fees: None, although late fee is up to $8

None, although late fee is up to $8 Payment terms: Pay-in-4

Pay-in-4 Grocery stores: Go-To Superfoods, My Fabulous Foods, Total Fine Food Outlet Stores, Willa’s Kitchen, Alkaline Gourmet, Sam’s Food Stores

PayPal: The Most Pay-Later Options for Groceries

PayPal offers several pay later options such as Pay in 4, Pay Monthly and PayPal Credit, a great option for larger grocery buys — or if you simply need more time to pay off a balance without getting hit with high fees.

PayPal Credit offers its version of BNPL by providing no-interest terms for purchases of $99 or more, as long as the balance is paid in six months. Otherwise, late fees and interest charges can be high. As with many of the pay later options, grocery retailers are limited. However, PayPal has secured a partnership with some of the top big-box stores such as Target, Sam’s Club and Walmart, which should cover the bulk of food shopping needs.

Pros:

PayPal Credit offers longer, interest-free repayment period of six months

No fees with Pay in 4 option

Won’t affect credit for the initial inquiry

Credit line can be used online or in-store

Cons:

High interest rate and late fees if balance isn’t paid in full during the promotional period

Features

Fees: Late fee of up to $41, 29.24% APR for PayPal credit, no fees for Pay in 4, APR of 9.99% to 35.99% on Pay Monthly plans

Late fee of up to $41, 29.24% APR for PayPal credit, no fees for Pay in 4, APR of 9.99% to 35.99% on Pay Monthly plans Payment terms: No interest on the first six months of PayPal Credit, six-week term for Pay in 4, Pay Monthly offers six, 12 or 24-payment terms

No interest on the first six months of PayPal Credit, six-week term for Pay in 4, Pay Monthly offers six, 12 or 24-payment terms Grocery stores: Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, BJs Wholesale Club, Albertsons, Cost Plus World Market

Splitit: Best Option When You Want To Shop For Groceries Anywhere

Splitit is a unique option because it works in conjunction with your existing credit card to “split” purchases into several interest-free payments. You choose the number of installments you’d like and Splitit will create a repayment plan on your behalf for no additional fees. It will charge the first installment right away to your credit card, with future installments drafting on the same day each month until paid in full.

Unlike other Buy Now, Pay Later options for grocery shopping that typically limit you to a small number of partnering supermarkets, Splitit allows you to split your grocery bills from any store where your credit card is accepted.

Pros:

No credit checks or applications required

Works with your existing credit card for the ultimate flexibility on where to shop

No additional interest

Choose the number of installments

Cons:

Doesn’t work with debit cards

Your credit card’s interest charges will still apply if not paid in full each month

Features

Fees: No additional fees

No additional fees Payment terms: Choose your own installment plan

Choose your own installment plan Grocery stores: Anywhere the credit card you use is accepted

Zip (Formerly Quadpay): Best Variety of Supermarkets and Wholesale Clubs

This roundup of best Buy Now, Pay Later services for groceries was organized in alphabetical order, with Zip last, but certainly not least. The app may be the best option for grocery shopping thanks to its large list of partnering food stores; 26 to be exact. Some of the most recognizable names include Costco, Trader Joe’s, Safeway and Sprouts.

As with other BNPL apps, you’ll have the option of four payments over six weeks using the Zip app, one-time virtual card or by requesting a physical card. However, Zip does charge interest and fees for every purchase, so use the service wisely.

Pros:

Partners with many grocery stores not available with other BNPL apps

Offers a physical card for in-store purchases

No impact on credit score for initial setup

Cons:

High interest rates and fees on every purchase

Features

Fees: $4 finance charge per order ($1 per installment), installment fee of up to $7.50 for every purchase, $5 to $10 late fee

$4 finance charge per order ($1 per installment), installment fee of up to $7.50 for every purchase, $5 to $10 late fee Payment terms: Four payments over six weeks

Four payments over six weeks Grocery Stores: Costco, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts, Instacart, Safeway

Are Buy Now, Pay Later Services You Can Use To Buy Groceries Worth It?

BNPL apps can help your budget stretch if you know the pros and cons of how they work. Before using any pay-later service for grocery shopping, it’s essential to understand the terms, conditions and potential costs. Missing payments can lead to late fees and interest charges, making your groceries more expensive in the long run. Always read the fine print and ensure that the service aligns with your budget and financial goals.

Buy Now, Pay Later Apps vs. Credit Cards: What’s the Difference?

If you’re wondering whether your better off using BNPL or a credit card, it all depends on the situation. Many BNPL services let you break down payments over six weeks with no fees. Most credit cards charge interest on revolving credit, making BNPL apps with no interest or fees an attractive option for grocery shopping on a tight budget. However, you may be missing out on the potential to earn points or miles on your purchases when you choose BNPL apps over credit cards.

Takeaway

Buy Now, Pay Later services can be a convenient way to manage your grocery expenses, especially when you need flexibility in your budget. However, responsible usage is key to avoiding extra fees and interest charges. Each of the mentioned services has its unique features, pros and cons, so carefully evaluate which one suits your needs and financial situation best when buying groceries.

FAQs

Are there Pay in 4 groceries?

While most people are familiar with Pay in 4 apps for clothes and online shopping, many BNPL services provide a selection of grocery stores and supermarkets. This roundup breaks down five of the top apps, including Zip, PayPal and Afterpay.

Where can I buy groceries using Buy Now, Pay Later?

Shopping for groceries using the pay-later option depends on the grocery store of choice. The bulk of BNPL services have their partnerships with select stores. For example, if you prefer shopping at wholesale clubs such as Sam’s Club and Costco, Zip is the ideal choice. For flexibility to buy anywhere, consider using Splitit.

Does Instacart have Buy Now, Pay Later?

Instacart has partnered with Zip and another BNPL option, Klarna, to offer this service. Before you decide, compare both services to see which one is right for you.

