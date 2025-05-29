5 Broker-Loved Stocks Amid EU Tariff Pause & Consumer Confidence Boost

President Trump's recent decision to delay the implementation of tariffs on goods from the European Union till July 9 has been well received by markets. Trump has delayed his decision to impose 50% tariffs on EU imports from June 1 to allow talks between Washington and the EU with the objective of arriving at a deal.

Another encouraging development was the surge in May consumer confidence. The primary driver of the increase was the progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations, with President Trump deciding earlier in the month to halt severe tariffs. In this reassuring scenario, keeping an eye on broker-favorite stocks like Beyond BYON, BrightSpring Health Services BTSG, Air Canada ACDVF, Emergent BioSolutions EBS and Adient Plc ADNT appears prudent.

We have designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving broker recommendations and upward revisions in earnings estimates over the past four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of broker information, it has been included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy a well-rounded one.

Screening Criteria

# (Up- Down Rating)/ Total (4 weeks) =Top #75 (This gives the list of top 75 companies that have witnessed net upgrades over the last 4 weeks).

% change in Q (1) est. (4 weeks) = Top #10 (This gives the top 10 stocks that have witnessed earnings estimate revisions over the past 4 weeks for the upcoming quarter).

Price-to-Sales = Bot%10 (The lower the ratio, the better. Companies meeting this criterion are in the bottom 10% of our universe of over 7,700 stocks with respect to this ratio).

Price greater than 5 (as a stock trading below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most of the investors).

Average Daily Volume greater than 100,000 shares over the last 20 trading days (Volume has to be significant to ensure that these are easily traded).

Market value ($ mil) = Top #3000 (This gives us stocks that are the top 3000 in terms of market capitalization).

Com/ADR/Canadian= Com (This eliminates the ADR and Canadian stocks).

Here are five of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:

Beyond, based in Murray, UT, is an e-commerce-focused retailer with an affinity model that owns or has ownership interests in various retail brands. The company offers a comprehensive array of products and services that enable its customers to enhance their daily lives.

BYON beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters, missing the mark in the other two. The average beat is 3.7%. Beyond currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

BrightSpring provides complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through its service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, rehabilitation, and behavioral health, the company provides comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

BrightSpring’s 2025 earnings growth rate is pegged at 82.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTSG’s 2025 revenues indicates a rise of 9.1% from 2024’s actuals. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 currently.

Air Canada has been benefiting from the impressive scenario in air travel demand. Low fuel costs represent another tailwind. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales and earnings has increased 5.6% and 25.7%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has increased 2.1% over the past seven days. ACDVF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Emergent BioSolutions derives a substantial portion of its revenues from the sales of its anthrax and smallpox vaccines to the U.S. government, which the latter procures for the strategic national stockpile. These procurements are done under fixed-term contracts. Any loss of existing contracts or failure to get new or follow-on contracts may significantly hurt the company’s prospects.

EBS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the mark in the other quarter. The average beat was 49.9%. Emergent BioSolutions currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Dublin, Ireland-based Adient is one of the world’s largest automotive seating suppliers. Adient has been gaining customers with its broad range of products. A diverse customer base and international presence have helped the company create a strong market position.

ADNT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the mark in the other quarter. The average beat is 18.3%. Adient currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

