5 Broker-Adored Stocks to Watch Amid Fears of AI Disruption

After a strong January, the U.S. equity market has been rather subdued this month amid an AI-driven sell-off. The tech upheaval resulted in the already under-pressure software stocks taking a fresh blow, after AI startup Anthropic rolled out new workplace tools, reigniting fears that artificial intelligence may replace—not just support—traditional software models.

The tech rout apart, geopolitical crisis intensified, led by renewed U.S.-Iran tensions. The recent steep decline in cryptocurrency further added to the unease. Despite this uncertain scenario, investors should not turn their backs on investing. Keeping an eye on broker-loved stocks like Arrow Electronics ARW, American Airlines AAL, Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, Avnet AVT and Dana Incorporated DAN appears prudent.

We have designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving broker recommendations and upward revisions in earnings estimates over the past four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of broker information, it has been included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy a well-rounded one.

Screening Criteria

# (Up- Down Rating)/ Total (4 weeks) =Top #75: This gives the list of top 75 companies that have witnessed net upgrades over the last 4 weeks.

% change in Q (1) est. (4 weeks) = Top #10: This gives the top 10 stocks that have witnessed earnings estimate revisions over the past 4 weeks for the upcoming quarter.

To ensure that the strategy is a winning one, covering all bases, we have added the following screening parameters:

Price-to-Sales = Bot%10: The lower the ratio, the better. Companies meeting this criterion are in the bottom 10% of our universe of over 7,700 stocks with respect to this ratio.

Price greater than 5: A stock trading below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors.

Average Daily Volume greater than 100,000 shares over the last 20 trading days: Volume has to be significant to ensure that these are easily traded.

Market value ($ mil) = Top #3000: This gives us stocks that are the top 3000 if one judges by market capitalization.

Com/ADR/Canadian= Com: This takes out the ADR and Canadian stocks.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:

New York-based Arrow Electronics is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and enterprise computing products. Arrow’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies is expected to bolster growth in the future.

Recent partnerships underscore Arrow's innovation leadership, including collaboration with .lumen to scale production of AI-powered assistive technology for the visually impaired. The company rides on positive cyclical tailwinds, improving leading indicators across key markets, and strong performance in value-added offerings that enhance competitive differentiation and margin potential.

Arrow Electronics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ARW has a projected 3–5-year EPS growth rate of 15.2%. The company has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average beat is 15.9%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

American Airlines is based in Fort Worth, TX. The gradual increase in air travel demand is aiding AAL. However, high labor costs are hurting the bottom line.

The company’s high debt levels are worrisome as well. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL’s 2026 earnings has been revised 13.4% upward. American Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Cross Country Healthcare: This talent management and other consultative services provider for healthcare clients is benefiting from the strength in its current relationships, and momentum in home care, physician staffing and education.

Improving operating leverage from volume growth and proactive cost management are driving CCRN’s bottom line. Cross Country Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). CCRN’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average negative surprise being 38.2%.

Avnet is benefiting from the strength of the defense and data center end markets. Its continued focus on boosting the Internet of Things capabilities is helping it expand into newer markets and gain customers. Better sales execution is anticipated to aid revenue growth in the near term.

AVT, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 3, has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average beat is 10.9%.

Dana Incorporated provides thermal-management products for the automotive sector. Dana supplies major motion/drive systems for vehicles and machines. The ongoing accelerated cost-reduction measures and efficiency gains are helping Dana to offset the effects of tariffs and inflation.

Dana currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has remained stable over the past seven days.

