5 Broker-Adored Stocks to Monitor as 2025 Nears Its End

The year 2025 has seen extreme volatility grip the broader equity markets. Tariff-related woes, inflation, softening job growth and geopolitical tensions have mainly resulted in this uncertain scenario.

However, this does not mean that investors should shy away from investing in stocks. However, designing an appropriate portfolio for healthy returns is not an easy task for individual investors. So, what is the way out? One way to do so would be to keep broker-favorite stocks like Zumiez ZUMZ, The Beachbody Company BODI, CVR Energy CVI, Civitas Resources CIVI and Adient ADNT on one’s watchlist.

As brokers indulge in extensive research on stocks under their coverage, they have access to detailed information on a company. To this end, they attend company conference calls/presentations and scrutinize every piece of document available in the public domain before instructing investors. Given this extensive know-how, brokers are deemed to be experts in the field of investing. They are believed to be equipped with thorough knowledge and a clear insight into the complexities associated with the investment world. Paying heed to such well-researched information is, therefore, desirable for investors to avoid the unfortunate scenario of losing their hard-earned money invested in stock markets.

We have designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving broker recommendations and upward revisions in earnings estimates over the past four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of broker information, it has been included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy a well-rounded one.

Screening Parameters

# (Up- Down Rating)/ Total (4 weeks) =Top #75 (This gives the list of top 75 companies that have witnessed net upgrades over the last 4 weeks).

% change in Q (1) est. (4 weeks) = Top #10 (This gives the top 10 stocks that have witnessed earnings estimate revisions over the past 4 weeks for the upcoming quarter).

Price-to-Sales = Bot%10 (The lower the ratio, the better. Companies meeting this criterion are in the bottom 10% of our universe of over 7,700 stocks concerning this ratio).

Current Price greater than 5 (as a stock trading below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most of the investors).

Average Daily Volume greater than 100,000 shares over the last 20 trading days (Volume has to be significant to ensure that these are easily traded).

Market value ($ mil) = Top #3000 (This gives us stocks that are the top 3000 in terms of market capitalization).

Com/ADR/Canadian= Com (This eliminates the ADR and Canadian stocks)

Here are five of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:

Zumiez is a specialty retailer for a range of apparel, footwear and accessories. Its stores also feature a range of hard goods for youngsters that include items like snowboards, skateboards, bindings and other equipment.

North America remains the key catalyst behind Zumiez’s performance despite heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, influenced by evolving trade policy developments. ZUMZ surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions, with the average beat being 28%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

The Beachbody Company's health and fitness business relies on a broad mix of digital workout content, structured nutrition plans and resources designed to support stress management and mindset improvement. The company offers one of the industry’s largest on-demand fitness libraries, featuring roughly 10,900 videos across well-known brands such as P90X, Insanity, 21 Day Fix and LIIFT4, all accessible through its BODi subscription platform.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has greatly expanded and improved its digital model. It began as one of the earliest fitness streaming platforms, eventually expanding into interactive experiences. BODI surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. The average beat is 76.1%.

Established in 2006, CVR Energy is a holding company primarily involved in renewable energy, petroleum refining, marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its stake in CVR Partners. It's committed to developing renewable biofuels and actively participating in the energy transition to reduce carbon emissions.

This Sugar Land, TX-based oil and gas refining and marketing company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters, missing the mark on the other occasion. The average beat is 7%. CVR Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Civitas Resources enjoys a strong position, benefiting from a well-balanced presence in both the Permian Basin and the DJ Basin. This gives the company exposure to two of the most productive and economically appealing U.S. shale plays.

CIVI surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions. The average beat is 7.3%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Adient has been gaining customers with its broad range of products. A diverse customer base and international presence have helped the company create a strong market position. Frequent business wins bode well for Adient and should drive growth.

Adient surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions. The average beat is 23.6%. ADNT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

