5 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

For many, or most, of us, it's smart to aim for average returns, because they're rather powerful and they can be simple to achieve -- by socking money away in one or more low-fee, broad-market index funds such as one that tracks the S&P 500.

If you're looking for above-average returns, you might want to devote a portion of your portfolio to growth stocks. Here's a look at several promising ones.

The case for average, and above-average, growth

First, though, let's set the scene. Know that over many decades, the stock market has averaged annual returns of close to 10%. But over your particular investing period, it might average more or less. After all, at the time of this writing, some were worrying about an impending recession. If a recession occurs, remember that they have happened many times and the market has always recovered.

So here's how your money might grow over time at various rates:

Investing $12,000 Annually For: Growing at 8% Annually Growing at 10% Annually Growing at 12% Annually 5 years $76,032 $80,587 $85,382 10 years $187,746 $210,374 $235,855 15 years $351,892 $419,397 $501,039 20 years $593,076 $756,030 $968,385 25 years $947,452 $1,298,181 $1,792,007 30 years $1,468,150 $2,171,321 $3,243,511 35 years $2,233,226 $3,577,522 $5,801,557 40 years $3,357,372 $5,842,222 $10,309,707

Growth stocks can help you attain faster growth rates, but they're not sure things. They can be overvalued and some will flame out. Still, here are some promising ones. (I'll offer a few details about each below.)

Nvidia is a powerhouse in the semiconductor arena. Originally known more for its gaming chips, it's now heavily supporting the boom in artificial intelligence technology and is cranking out chips for data centers. The recent swoon of the stock market has made Nvidia's price more compelling, as it was recently down 16% year to date.

Accenture is only down about 2% year to date as of this writing, but it's worth considering for your portfolio. Bulls are excited about Accenture's new software suite built on technology from Nvidia. If you're not familiar with Accenture, you may be surprised to learn that it employs more than 750,000 people in more than 100 countries, most of them professionals, such as consultants. It has been a steady grower in recent years, and it offers a dividend, too.

SoFi Technologies is a "fintech" company describing itself as "a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions." It recently boasted more than 10 million members, offering them banking, insurance, and investing services, among other things. SoFi's shares have pulled back about 18% year-to-date, presenting a more attractive price to believers.

Meta Platforms, home to Facebook, is a juggernaut that also encompasses Instagram, Messenger, Threads, and WhatsApp. On average, 3.35 billion people use at least one of its services each day. That's powerful, as the company has the opportunity to generate profits from them, by serving advertising and offering services such as Facebook Marketplace. Meta's stock was recently up 6.9% year to date.

Finally, there's the Vanguard Information Technology ETF. (An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a fund that trades like a stock.) It's a solid choice if you're not confident in your ability to study growth stocks and choose which ones to invest in and when. It will quickly have you invested in 316 technology-forward companies, with about 44% of your money in just three -- Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft.

Whether you invest in any of the candidates above, in some other powerfully performing ETFs, or in a simple but very effective S&P 500 index fund, do be sure to be saving and investing for your future.

