5 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Key Points Nvidia and TSMC are two of the best ways to play the growth in AI infrastructure.

Meta Platforms and Toast are using AI to help drive growth.

GitLab is helping transform the software development lifecycle.

Investors looking for long-term winners should focus on companies with strong growth runways, clear competitive advantages, and the ability to adapt to evolving tech trends.

Let's look at five breakout growth stocks that fit this bill that you can buy now and hold for the long term.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the undisputed leader in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the backbone of AI workloads, and it's hard to overstate the company's dominance. It captured an incredible 92% market share in Q1, and even at a $4 trillion market cap, Nvidia is still in growth mode.

Its real moat isn't just its chips -- it's its CUDA software platform. CUDA is the main reason why the company is in the position it is in today. Nvidia pushed its free software platform into research labs and universities well before AI went mainstream. This led to developers being trained on CUDA, and tools and libraries being built on top of it that improve its chips' performance in handling AI tasks.

Nvidia, meanwhile, recently got good news when the Trump administration indicated it would once again let it sell its H20 chips in China. The company is also pushing into new markets beyond AI, with the auto segment being another potential huge market with the advent of autonomous driving and robotaxis. As such, Nvidia remains a great growth stock to own for the long haul.

2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is the world's leading chip foundry, and its importance just keeps growing. Today, most advanced chipmakers just design chips, leaving their production to TSMC. That includes top names like Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, and Apple.

TSMC is benefiting from the AI surge, with high-performance computing (HPC) now making up 60% of its revenue -- up from 52% a year ago. The company is far ahead in advanced node manufacturing, and that lead keeps widening. Nodes refer to how many transistors can be fit on a chip, and the more dense a chip is, the more powerful and energy efficient it becomes. Chips built on 7-nanometer and smaller nodes made up 74% of TSMC's revenue last quarter, with 3nm chips accounting for 24%.

With other foundries struggling, TSMC is the clear leader in the space due to its scale and technological expertise. As a result, it has been an invaluable partner to top chip designers. The great thing is that it doesn't matter which company takes market share, as they all use TSMC. With AI demand continuing to grow and new markets like autonomous driving emerging, TSMC looks like a cornerstone stock to own for the next decade.

3. Meta Platforms

One company looking to win the AI battle is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Meta already owns one of the most powerful digital ad platforms in the world, and it is now using AI to supercharge it. Meta's Llama models are helping boost engagement across Facebook and Instagram, which means users are spending more time on the apps, leading to more ad inventory to sell. At the same time, its AI tools are helping advertisers build better campaigns and target users more precisely, leading to higher ad prices and stronger return on ad spend.

But the biggest opportunities are still ahead. Meta is only just beginning to serve ads on WhatsApp and Threads. WhatsApp has more than 3 billion users, and Threads already has 350 million. Both are early in their ad rollouts, and that gives Meta a long runway for growth.

Meanwhile, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is spending aggressively to secure AI talent, with a stated goal of delivering "personal superintelligence." That's a bold vision, but if Meta succeeds, it could become the most important AI platform in the world. That's a reason to own it for the long term.

4. GitLab

GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) is transforming itself from a code repository into a full-blown software development lifecycle platform. Its platform now provides tools for planning, coding, testing, securing, deploying, and monitoring software, as it looks to become a single platform for the entire software development lifecycle. And it's doing this just as AI is fundamentally changing how code is written, tested, and deployed. Software development has been accelerating due to AI, and GitLab is becoming a key partner.

GitLab 18 marked a big leap forward, with over 30 new features including Duo Agent, which allows AI agents to help across the full development lifecycle. That matters, because only about 20% of a developer's time is spent actually writing code. GitLab is now focused on helping drive efficiency everywhere else.

In an AI-first software world, GitLab's position as an end-to-end workflow solution puts it in a strong spot. This looks like a strong growth story with a lot of upside potential in the years to come.

5. Toast

Toast (NYSE: TOST) is growing in importance in the restaurant industry, as its software platform helps restaurants manage operations and drive sales. Meanwhile, the company is now integrating AI into its platform in a way that could meaningfully change how restaurants make decisions.

Tools like ToastIQ and Sous Chef are helping restaurants make smarter, faster decisions in real time -- whether it's optimizing staffing, adjusting menus, or helping improve supply chains. It has even started piloting new modules to help restaurants upsell customers and improve their advertising with Google.

Toast's value proposition is clear: It helps restaurants run better and make more money. Meanwhile, through its payment processing, it benefits when its customers succeed. As restaurants face rising costs and tighter margins, they're turning to tech to help, and Toast is becoming one of the first places they look. That said, the restaurant industry is large and fragmented, giving Toast plenty of room to continue to expand over the next decade.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in GitLab and Toast. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, GitLab, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Toast. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

