5 Booming Industrial Stocks Set to Benefit More on AI Data Center Boom

U.S. industrial and manufacturing stocks are seeing a massive price surge from the artificial intelligence (AI) data center boom. U.S. industrial firms are profiting immensely through increased demand for electrical grid equipment, advanced cooling systems, and specialized semiconductor packaging.

Demand for these products is likely to remain buoyant as four major hyperscalers raised their AI capital expenditure budget to $750 billion for 2026 from $670 billion estimated earlier. This figure is set to cross $1 trillion next year and is likely to rise further beyond 2027.

Here, we recommend five U.S. industrial stocks that have thrived in 2026 with more firepower in their cylinders supported by growing demand for AI-powered data center infrastructure products.

The stocks are: Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Modine Manufacturing Co. MOD, Quanta Services Inc. PWR, Comfort Systems USA Inc. FIX and Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT.

The chart below shows the price performance of the above-mentioned five stocks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar is gaining from rising AI data-center-related power demand. As big technology companies establish data centers globally to support their generative AI applications, CAT is witnessing robust order levels for reciprocating engines for data centers. The company is planning to double its output with a multi-year capital investment. CAT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

CAT has also revised its target of growing Power Generation sales to more than 3.0X from the earlier stated 2.0X target by 2030. CAT announced another agreement to provide PROPWR up to 2.1 gigawatts of large gas generator sets for prime power generation in support of data center, oil and gas and industrial applications.

Caterpillar has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 13.2% and 29.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 7.8% in the last 30 days.

Modine Manufacturing Co.

Modine has emerged as one of the big beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom. As hyperscalers race to build AI-ready data centers, the need for advanced cooling solutions has become critical, and Modine is positioned to benefit from that.

For fiscal 2026, AI-powered data center sales grew 73% and exceeded $1.1 billion, highlighting the strength of demand from AI infrastructure customers. Moreover, MOD entered into a landmark agreement to supply more than $4 billion worth of cooling products between 2027 and 2029.

MOD expects AI data center revenues to grow 60-80% in fiscal 2027 and believes growth can remain between 50% and 70% beyond that. To support this demand, MOD is expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint, with chiller production capacity expected to double by the end of fiscal 2027. MOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Modine has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 26.8% and 54%, respectively, for the current year (ending March 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 1.7% in the last seven days.

Quanta Services Inc.

Quanta Services’ mix across transmission and distribution, grid hardening, renewable integration and generation gives it multiple paths to participate as those plans become multi-year capital programs.

Surging AI-related power demand and expanding utility investments are driving data center project opportunities, making data centers a central pillar of PWR’s long-term growth strategy. PWR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PWR achieved a record total backlog of $48.5 billion as of March 31, 2026, providing a clear and durable runway for long-term growth. This record includes a 12-month backlog of $28.2 billion and remaining performance obligations of $26.2 billion. The Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment accounted for $40.1 billion of the total backlog.

PWR is heavily investing in deepening its vertical supply chain to offset the ongoing global uncertainties and rising inflation. The company expects to invest $500-$700 million over the next several years in power transformer manufacturing facilities and related strategy, which is intended to double transformer manufacturing capacity.

Quanta Services has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 21.5% and 29.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Comfort Systems operates primarily in the commercial and industrial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets, and performs most of its services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. FIX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The data center boom, driven by AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing, is fueling demand for specialized HVAC solutions from FIX. Cooling systems for these facilities should deliver precise and reliable performance, prompting investments in advanced technologies such as liquid cooling and modular units.

This segment is becoming a significant growth driver for FIX, offering high-margin growth and attracting M&A activity. HVAC firms with capabilities in precision cooling and energy-efficient infrastructure are well-positioned to capture share in this fast-expanding niche.

Comfort Systems USA has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 30.5% and 49.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.7% in the last seven days.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Vertiv Holdings benefits from an extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbar, and modular solutions. Buoyed by unprecedented data center growth, VRT is strategically expanding capacity to accelerate its AI-enabled pipeline.

VRT also benefited from the accelerating digital transformation driven by AI and data center demand. Acquisitions have also played a vital role, with Great Lakes enhancing IT systems and white space solutions, and Weeleay boosting service capabilities through real-time machine data analysis and predictive actions.

Vertiv’s partnership with NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) is a key catalyst. VRT co-develops an 800-volt DC power architecture with NVIDIA, timed to align with the 2027 rollout of NVIDIA's Rubin Ultra platforms.

This keeps VRT one GPU generation ahead of evolving silicon architectures, ensuring that its infrastructure solutions remain relevant as rack power requirements scale toward and beyond the megawatt threshold. VRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Vertiv Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 34.4% and 51.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.1% in the last 60 days.

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Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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