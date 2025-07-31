5 Books ‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Says Can Help Make You Rich

“Shark Tank” star Daymond John is known for his sound investment strategies and voracious appetite for reading. His rise and grind spirit also got him appointed as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship (PAGE), so when he starts a book club, you may want to participate. Over the years, John has recommended many books that have influenced his journey to success.

Up Next: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

For You: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

John has an estimated net worth of about $350 million, and if you’re looking to grow your wealth to even a fraction of that amount, reading his book recommendations (including a couple of his own) can be a game-changer. Here are five books he recommends that can help you reach your financial goals, and maybe, just maybe, become rich yourself.

1. ‘Think and Grow Rich’ by Napoleon Hill

Napoleon Hill’s classic, “Think and Grow Rich,” remains a seminal work in the genre of personal success literature. John frequently cites this book as a foundational text that guided his approach to business and wealth creation.

Hill’s principles, derived from the analysis of individuals who achieved great wealth, emphasize the power of personal beliefs and the formation of a definite purpose. For aspiring entrepreneurs and anyone looking to elevate their financial status, Hill’s timeless advice offers a blueprint for molding one’s mindset toward achieving success.

Good To Know: I’m a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

2. ‘The Power of Broke’ by Daymond John

John shares his journey to becoming a global business icon in “The Power of Broke.” His book is a testament to the innovative spirit that can emerge when financial resources are scarce. John argues that being broke forces individuals to think creatively and work harder than their wealthy counterparts.

The book contains stories of successful entrepreneurs who turned their lack of resources into their greatest asset. For readers seeking to make the most of their current circumstances, John’s personal insights provide a powerful motivation to leverage their unique challenges as stepping stones to wealth.

3. ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ by Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki‘s insights into the contrasting financial teachings of two dads — one rich and one poor — offer a revolutionary viewpoint on earning and managing wealth. John recommends this book for its straightforward advice on how to make money work for you, rather than the other way around.

4. ‘The Brand Within’ by Daymond John

Another gem from John’s repertoire, “The Brand Within,” focuses on the concept of branding as an integral component of business strategy. John illustrates how a strong personal brand can be the ultimate asset in building and sustaining wealth.

Through his narrative, he explores how entrepreneurs can harness their personal stories and values to create compelling brands that resonate with consumers. This book is especially beneficial for those looking to differentiate themselves and their businesses in crowded markets.

5. ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’ by Dale Carnegie

Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People” is a timeless masterpiece that John attributes to shaping his interpersonal skills and business relationships. The book’s principles on effective communication are still relevant today. Carnegie’s strategies are valuable tools for navigating business interactions and fostering connections that can lead to wealth creation.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Books ‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Says Can Help Make You Rich

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.