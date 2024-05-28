5 Books Financial Advisors Recommend That Will Help You Build Wealth

While financial advisors take courses or certifications to become adept at offering financial advice to their clients, many also learn important lessons from great books on the topic, often passing on that financial literacy to their clients.

Financial literacy is, unfortunately, an area of weakness for many Americans. According to GOBankingRates’ 2024 Financial Literacy Survey, over one-third, 36%, of Americans are not up to speed on their financial literacy.

To help round out your financial education, these experts offer some of the books that they feel will help you build wealth, and why.

‘The Millionaire Next Door’ by Thomas J Stanley and William D Danko

According to Chad Gammon, a financial planner with Arnold & Mote Wealth Management, “The Millionaire Next Door” demystifies wealth. “It shows that many millionaires aren’t flashy but are disciplined in their financial habits,” Gammon said.

It also provides actionable advice, he said, and practical tips that anyone can apply to build and sustain wealth. “One of the core messages is to spend less than you earn. This allows for consistent saving and investing, which is crucial for building wealth over time.”

Additionally, Gammon said, the book emphasizes the importance of investing in areas you are familiar with and understand, rather than chasing the latest trends or “hot” investments.

‘Total Money Makeover’ by Dave Ramsey

Joseph Carpenito, a financial planner with the Materetsky Financial Group is a “SmartVestor Pro” — a financial advisor recommended by the Dave Ramsey organization for prospective clients seeking a new financial advisor relationship. He admitted that his answer is a bit biased, but truthful.

“The reason I always recommend this book is that it helps the reader build a foundational understanding of wealth-building,” he explained. “After reading this book, one can expect to have an overall baseline of financial literacy, as Dave emphasizes fundamental practices in various areas that together encompass a solid financial plan.”

The most important takeaway, he said, is Dave’s view on paying off debt through a method often referred to as the debt snowball. “This approach focuses less on pure mathematics and more on the psychological aspect of paying off debt, creating little wins in your mind along the way.”

“I believe everyone should read this book if they struggle with basic financial planning concepts,” Carpenito said.

‘The Simple Path to Wealth’ by JL Collins

Alec Kellzi, certified public accountant (CPA) at at IRS Extension Online, recommended “The Simple Path to Wealth” because, he said, “[It] cuts through the complexities that often shroud personal finance advice.”

He said, “Collins advocates a straightforward approach centered on living below your means, minimizing fees that erode returns and taking advantage of the immense wealth-building power of consistent investing in low-cost index funds over decades.”

He feels Collins’ philosophy boils down to avoiding get-rich-quick gimmicks and embracing the simple math of wealth.

A couple of other key takeaways include:

Minor adjustments in savings rates can have a profound impact on long-term wealth accumulation, thanks to compound interest.

It’s important to avoid the seduction of underperformance by steering clear of actively managed funds and embracing the simplicity and lower costs of total stock market index funds for steady wealth growth.

‘The Intelligent Investor’ by Benjamin Graham

Justin Godur, CEO and founder of Capital Max, recommended the classic “The Intelligent Investor,” saying that it has not only shaped his financial strategies but also has been a cornerstone recommendation to his clients.

“What sets ‘The Intelligent Investor’ apart is its focus on value investing — a methodology that emphasizes buying undervalued stocks that represent a bargain compared to their intrinsic worth,” he said.

Two tips he’s taken away are:

The allegory of “Mr. Market” to depict the stock market’s volatility. This has taught him and his clients to view market fluctuations as opportunities rather than threats. For instance, when the market is down, it might be a good time to buy quality stocks at a discount, rather than panic-selling.

The margin of safety is another principle he found useful that involves ensuring there is a significant difference between the price paid for a stock and its estimated true value. This buffer protects against unforeseen downturns and market irregularities.

‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ by Robert Kiyosaki

Ben Klesinger, founder and CEO at Reliant Insurance Group and Helping Hand Financial, enjoys this popular book that continues to sell decades after its first publication date.

“The book emphasizes the importance of financial literacy and investing in assets that generate passive income,” he said. “One valuable strategy I derived from this book is acquiring income-producing properties — a concept deeply intertwined with my real estate and finance background. Implementing this strategy has been transformative for clients looking to create a steady stream of passive income.”

Whether you read these books or find others on your own, increasing your own financial literacy can go a long way toward building wealth.

