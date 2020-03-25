Markets

5 Blue-Chip Stocks Up 10%+ on Dow's Best Day Since 1933

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published
zero to 0.25% 5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Soared At Least 10%  American Express Company AXP McDonald's Corporation MCD TheWalt Disney Company DIS UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH International Business Machines Corporation IBM the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!                    Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP): Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular