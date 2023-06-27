5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Amid a Muted Dow in First-Half 2023

U.S. stock markets have rallied in the first half of 2023, after wrapping up 2022 as the worst year since 2008 and terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a huge blow last year. However, the Dow suffered the least.

In 2022, the Dow fell 8.8% year over year, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite plummeted 19.4% and 33.1%, respectively. Last year, the Fed raised the benchmark interest rate by 4.25% to combat 40-year high inflation.

A higher interest rate is detrimental to growth stocks like consumer discretionary and technology. In contrast to the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 indexes, the 30-stock Dow is more inclined to cyclical stocks than growth stocks. Therefore, the index suffered the least. However, the situation has taken a turn in 2023.

Dow Changes Course in 2023

Several economic data have pointed out that the U.S. economy has been cooling since the beginning of 2023. The inflation rate has dropped to a good extent despite remaining elevated in absolute terms.

Consequently, the Fed reduced the magnitude of interest rate hike in 2023. In the June FOMC meeting, the Fed paused the rate hike for the first time after 10 consecutive increases. However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned that more rate raises are expected by the end of this year.

A lower rate hike has enabled growth sector like technology, communication services and consumer discretionary to thrive this year. Consequently, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has jumped 28.9% year to date. The broad-market S&P 500 Index has also seen a decent rally of 13.3%. However, the Dow is up a mere 1.8% so far this year.

Our Top Picks

Defying a tepid Dow, we have narrowed our search to five blue-chip (components of Dow) stocks with strong potential for 2023. These stocks have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 60 days. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past three months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Caterpillar Inc. CAT has seen year-over-year revenue and earnings growth for nine straight quarters thanks to its cost-saving actions, strong end-market demand and pricing actions that offset the impact of supply-chain snarls and cost pressures. We expect the company’s adjusted earnings per share for 2023 to grow 19% and revenues to rise 7%.

The Construction Industries segment of CAT is expected to benefit from the rising construction activities in the United States and other parts of the world. Backed by demand for commodities fueled by the energy-transition trend, a thriving mining sector will aid the Resource Industries segment. Caterpillar’s dividend yield and payout ratio are higher than its peers. A strong liquidity position, investments in expanding services and digital initiatives should help CAT deliver outsized returns.

Zacks Rank #1 Caterpillar has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 10% and 28.3%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the last seven days.

salesforce.com inc. CRM is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for CRM’s products. CRM’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line.

Continued deal wins in the international market are the other growth drivers. The acquisition of Slack would position salesforce.com as a leader in the enterprise team collaboration solution space and help it compete better with Microsoft’s Teams product. We expect CRM revenues to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during fiscal 2023-2025.

Zacks Rank #2 salesforce.com has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 10.5% and 42%, respectively, for the current year (January 2024). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.6% over the last 30 days.

McDonald's Corp. MCD continues to impress investors with robust comps growth. MCD’s increased focus on menu innovation and loyalty program expansion is commendable. MCD is also undertaking every effort to drive growth in international markets. Robust digitalization is likely to help McDonald's in driving long-term growth and capture market share. MCD plans to open more than 1,900 restaurants globally in 2023.

Zacks Rank #2 McDonald’s has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.7% and 9.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the last 30 days.

The Procter & Gamble Co. PG has benefitted from robust pricing and a favorable mix, along with strength across segments. PG’s products play a key role in meeting the daily health, hygiene and cleaning needs of consumers around the world. PG has witnessed continued strong momentum as reflected by the underlying strength in brands and appropriate strategies, which aided its organic sales growth.

Procter & Gamble remains focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins. PG’s continued investment in the business alongside its efforts to offset macro cost headwinds and balance top and bottom-line growth underscores its productivity efforts. PG is witnessing cost savings and efficiency improvements across all facets of the business.

Zacks Rank #2 Procter & Gamble has an expected earnings growth rate of 4.5% and 8.3%, respectively, for the next fiscal year (June 2024). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next fiscal year earnings has improved 0.2% over the last 30 days.

Walmart Inc. WMT has been benefiting from its robust omnichannel operations due to its efforts to enhance both store and online experience. WMT has been particularly gaining from its efforts to boost delivery services. WMT’s U.S. comp sales continued gaining from an increased market share in grocery in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Zacks Rank #2 Walmart has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.5% for the current year and earnings growth rate of 10.5% for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the last 30 days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.