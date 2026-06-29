5 Biotech Stocks That Skyrocketed 105% To 235% — TWST, INDV, MIRM & More

(RTTNews) - "To be a successful business owner and investor, you have to be emotionally neutral to winning and losing. Winning and losing are just part of the game," said Robert Kiyosaki, American entrepreneur, investor, and author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, one of the world's best-selling personal finance books.

Not every investment will deliver impressive gains. However, by focusing on fundamentally strong companies and maintaining a patient, disciplined investment approach, investors can improve their chances of achieving meaningful long-term returns.

Listed below are some of the stocks we profiled that reached new highs last week.

Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST)

Twist Bioscience is a synthetic biology company with a disruptive DNA synthesis platform that uses proprietary technology to "write" DNA on a silicon chip, pioneering a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA. This unique technology is used to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS), sample preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development.

Report Published: November 10, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Strong revenue performance in the full fiscal year 2025 and in the first half of fiscal 2026.

Potential Catalysts

• The company is slated to report quarterly results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, ending June 30, 2026, in the first week of August. • Total revenue for the third quarter is expected to be approximately $114 million to $115 million, a growth of approximately 19% year over year at the midpoint.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: November 10, 2025 • Published Price: $31.11 • 52-Week High: $104.23 (+235%) on June 26, 2026 • Current Price: $99.84 (+221%) on June 26, 2026

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX)

Biodesix is a diagnostic solutions company, and its marketed products include the Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment test and the IQLung Cancer Treatment Guidance test.

Report Published: February 3, 2026

What's Driving the Stock?

• Better-than-expected Q4, 2025 financial results reported on February 26, 2026. • Upbeat full-year 2026 guidance provided along with Q4 2025 results. • The largest clinical validation study ever conducted for a lung nodule biomarker, published on March 20, 2026, demonstrated that the company's Nodify CDT test consistently delivers strong performance in identifying patients with lung nodules who are at high risk of lung cancer. • Strong Q1, 2026 results, reported on May 4, 2026, coupled with raised full-year 2026 guidance.

Potential Catalyst

• The company is scheduled to report financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, during the first week of August.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: February 3, 2026 • Published Price: $10.42 • 52-Week High: $23.34 (+124%) on June 26, 2026 • Current Price: $23.34 (+124%) on June 26, 2026

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

Mirum Pharma is a rare disease company. Its commercial portfolio includes LIVMARLI for Alagille syndrome and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, CHOLBAM for bile-acid synthesis disorders, and CTEXLI for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes Volixibat for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), Brelovitug for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and MRM-3379 for Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

Report Published: July 15, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Consistently strong quarterly revenue performance, driving investor confidence. • Acquisition of Bluejay Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company focused on viral and liver diseases, announced on December 8, 2025. • Positive results from the Phase 2b portion of the Phase2b/3 AZURE-1 study of Brelovitug in Chronic Hepatitis Delta Virus, announced on April 27, 2026. • Positive results from the Phase 2b VISTAS study of Volixibat in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis, announced on May 4, 2026.

Potential Catalysts

• Q2, 2026 financial results, scheduled to be reported during the first week of August. • FDA decision on Zilurgisertib for the proposed treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, anticipated on September 26, 2026. Mirum licensed Zilurgisertib from Incyte in April 2026. • Topline data from Phase 3 study of LIVMARLI in additional rare cholestatic liver diseases, dubbed EXPAND, expected in Q4, 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: July 15, 2025 • Published Price: $53.46 • 52-Week High: $124.44 (+133%) on June 26, 2026 • Current Price: $123.77 (+132%) on June 26, 2026

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL)

Candel is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multimodal immunotherapies to improve disease outcomes for cancer patients. Its lead investigational drugs include Aglatimagene and Linoserpaturev.

The company successfully completed Phase 2a clinical trials of Aglatimagene in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), as well as a pivotal, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial in localised prostate cancer conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment agreed with the FDA. Linoserpaturev is currently in an ongoing phase 1b clinical trial in recurrent high-grade glioma.

Report Published: March 9, 2026

What's Driving the Stock?

• On March 17, 2026, the company announced extended survival data from its Phase 2a NSCLC trial, showing 50% of patients treated with aglatimagene (CAN-2409) survived beyond 24 months despite prior ICI failure and poor prognostic factors. • On April 29, 2026, the company announced a commercialization agreement with EVERSANA to support the potential U.S. launch of Aglatimagene besadenovec in localized prostate cancer.

Potential Catalysts

• Submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Aglatimagene in localized intermediate- to high-risk prostate cancer in Q4 2026. • Initiation of a pivotal Phase 3 trial of aglatimagene in patients with progressive metastatic NSCLC.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: March 9, 2026 • Published Price: $4.79 • 52-Week High: $9.99 (+108%) on June 26, 2026 • Current Price: $9.79 (+104%) on June 26, 2026

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INDV)

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to treat addiction. Its current marketed products include Sublocade and Suboxone. Marketing of opioid overdose drug, Opvee, was discontinued last September.

Report Published: July 31, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Solid quarterly results and upbeat FY2026 guidance, reinforcing confidence in earnings growth. • Results from two new real-world evidence studies, reported on May 20, 2026, showed that adherence to the monthly injectable SUBLOCADE is associated with lower relapse risk, fewer infection-related complications, and reduced healthcare utilization among people living with opioid use disorder (OUD).

Potential Catalysts

• Financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026, are expected to be reported during the last week of July. Investors will closely watch whether management reaffirms its FY2026 guidance or raises its full-year outlook, which could serve as a key catalyst for the stock.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: July 31, 2025 • Published Price: $20.86 • 52-Week High: $42.81 (+105%) on June 26, 2026 • Current Price: $41.83 (+100%) on June 26, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.