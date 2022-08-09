5 Biotech Stocks Likely to Outpace Q2 Earnings Estimates

It has been a better-than-expected earnings season for the drug and biotech sector. Most companies beat consensus EPS and revenue estimates. Though a few drug/biotech companies did lower their financial guidance, most of them either maintained or raised their guidance for the year. There are some smaller biotechs, which are yet to report in this last week of the earnings season.

Per the Zacks classification, the pharma/biotech industry comes under the broader Medical sector, which comprises pharma/biotech as well as medical device companies.

Per the Earnings Trends report, as of Jul 27, 25% of the Medical sector companies, constituting nearly 41.2% of the sector’s market capitalization, reported earnings. While 85.7% of the companies beat on earnings, 78.6% surpassed revenue estimates. Earnings increased 5.1% year over year, while revenues rose 10.7%.

Overall, second-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to rise 1.1%, while revenues are projected to increase 7.9%.

Zeroing in on Winners

Here we have highlighted five biotech companies — Absci Corporation ABSI Axcella Health AXLA, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings FRLN, DICE Therapeutics DICE, Pliant Therapeutics PLRX — that are expected to deliver a beat in their upcoming quarterly results.

Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining the stocks that have the best chance to deliver an earnings surprise. Earnings ESP shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. The selection can be done with the help of the Zacks Stock Screener.

Our research shows that for stocks with this combination, the chance of an earnings surprise is as high as 70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

5 Drug/Biotech Stocks That Match the Criteria

Absci Corporation

This AI-powered synthetic biology company has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is pegged at a loss of 32 cents per share. Absci is expected to release results later this month.

Angion Biomedica missed estimates in three of the last four quarters while beating in one, with the average negative surprise being 15.20%

Absci Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Absci Corporation price-eps-surprise | Absci Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

Axcella Health

A clinical-stage biotech, Axcella Health makes novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. Axcella Health has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus for the second quarter is pegged at a loss of 36 cents per share.

Axcella Health beat estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing in two and delivering in-line results in one. The company’s four-quarter average negative earnings surprise is 4.79%. The company should release results this month.

Axcella Health Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Axcella Health Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Axcella Health Inc. Quote

Freeline Therapeutics

This clinical-stage biotechnology company makes AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. Freeline Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of +21.50% and a Zacks Rank of #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is pegged at a loss of 54 cents per share.

Freeline Therapeutics missed estimates in three of the last four quarters while beating in one with the average negative earnings surprise being 11.72%.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

DICE Therapeutics

This biotech makes novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of +0.90% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is pegged at a loss of 56 cents per share.

DICE Therapeutics’ average two-quarter negative earnings surprise is 163.28%.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DICE Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical biotech focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.98% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is pegged at a loss of 82 cents per share.

Pliant Therapeutics beat estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing in two and delivering in-line results in one. The company’s average earnings surprise is 0.90%. The company should release results this month.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.