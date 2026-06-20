5 Biotech Stocks That Delivered Triple-Digit Gains - SYRE Up 400%, BFLY Up 300% & More

(RTTNews) - As renowned American investor Peter Lynch once said, "Know what you own, and know why you own it." This timeless principle remains one of the cornerstones of successful investing.

Listed below are some of the stocks we featured on our site for their long-term potential that went on to deliver impressive gains. Did you own, or do you still own, any of them?

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Butterfly Network is driving a digital revolution in ultrasound imaging and sensing with its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip semiconductor technology, programmable cloud software and AI.

Report Published : October 28, 2025

Why We Published the Report?

• Ahead of the company's third-quarter 2025 financial results. • To evaluate recent developments in its cybersecurity and compliance framework.

What's Driving the Stock?

• Strong quarterly earnings and upward revisions to revenue guidance. • On June 18, 2026, Butterfly Network's partner, Midjourney Inc., revealed the prototype of a full-body tomographic imaging system incorporating Butterfly's Ultrasound-on-Chip imaging modules under a co-development agreement between the two companies. • The scanner is expected to be marketed as a spa-like imaging experience, with the first imaging spa slated to open in the heart of San Francisco in 2027.

Potential Catalyst

• Second-quarter financial results for the month ending June 30, 2026, due in the first week of August.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Price: $2.20 • 52-Week High: $8.94 (+306%) on June 18, 2026 • Current Price: $8.90 (+304%)

Nuvectis Pharma Inc. (NVCT)

Nuvectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative precision medicines for oncology.

Report Published : October 30, 2025

Why We Published the Report?

• Following presentations on the company's lead program, NXP900, in patients with advanced solid tumors, at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (October 22-26, 2025).

What's Driving the Stock?

• The company continues to advance the NXP900 Phase 1b clinical program, which continues to enrol patients at top sites in the US as both monotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer agents.

Potential Catalyst

• Preliminary data readout from the NXP900 Phase 1b study is expected in the summer.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Price: $6.77 • 52-Week High: $14.16 (+109%) on June 18, 2026 • Current Price: $13.82 (+104%)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose lead drug candidate is Haduvio, being developed for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-IPF interstitial lung disease (non-IPF ILD), and refractory chronic cough (RCC).

Report Published : March 25, 2025

Why We Published the Report?

• Ahead of the topline results from the Phase IIb CORAL trial of Haduvio in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) patients with chronic cough.

What's Driving the Stock?

• Positive Topline Results from the Phase 2b CORAL trial of Haduvio in IPF-related chronic cough reported in June 2025. • Successful End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in March 2026, aligning on the Phase 3 clinical development plan for Haduvio in IPF-related chronic cough.

Potential Catalysts

• Conduct two Phase 3 trials of Haduvio in IPF-Related Chronic Cough in parallel, with the first trial expected to initiate in the second quarter of 2026 and the second trial in the second half of 2026. • The Company expects to have topline results from the first Phase 3 trial in the first half of 2028 and from the second Phase 3 trial in the second half of 2027. • A Phase 2b clinical trial of Haduvio for the treatment of patients with non-IPF ILD-related chronic cough is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2026, subject to a meeting with the FDA. • A Phase 2b trial of Haduvio in patients with RCC is expected to be initiated in the second quarter of 2026, subject to final protocol review by regulatory authorities.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Price: $6.44 • 52-Week High: $17.61 (+173%) on June 18, 2026 • Current Price: $17.21 (+167%) Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE)

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for gastrointestinal and rheumatic conditions. Its lead drug candidate is SPY001 for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Report Published : March 20, 2025

Why We Published the Report?

• Ahead of the initiation of the Phase II platform trial of SPY001 in ulcerative colitis, dubbed SKYLINE. • Ahead of the initiation of the Phase II trial of SPY002 in rheumatoid arthritis.

What's Driving the Stock?

• Positive topline induction data from Part A of the Phase 2 SKYLINE trial of SPY001 announced this April. • Pipeline progress of other drug candidates, including SPY002, SPY003, and SPY072.

Potential Catalysts

• Topline proof-of-concept data from the Phase 2 SKYWAY basket trial evaluating SPY072 in rheumatoid arthritis expected in the third quarter of 2026. • Topline proof-of-concept data from the Phase 2 SKYWAY basket trial of SPY072 in psoriatic arthritis expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. • Topline proof-of-concept data from the Phase 2 SKYWAY basket trial of SPY072 in axial spondyloarthritis expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Price: $18.03 • 52-Week High: $90.99 (+404%) on June 18, 2026 • Current Price: $88.34 (+390%)

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG)

BrightSpring is a provider of complementary home- and community-based health services for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. It operates in two reportable segments: Pharmacy Solutions and Provider Services. Report Published : April 16, 2025.

Why We Published the Report?

• Ahead of the company's first quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, May 2, 2025.

What's Driving the Stock?

• The company's operational and financial performance have steadily drawn investors' attention, positively impacting its stock price.

Potential Catalyst

• Second-quarter financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026, due in the first week of August. Investors will be watching for any upward revision to the company's 2026 revenue guidance.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Price: $16.93 • 52-Week High: $66.69 (+294%) on June 18, 2026 • Current Price: $66.25 (+291%)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.