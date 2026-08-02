5 Biotech Stocks That Delivered Big Gains - Key Catalysts Ahead For QURE, CDNA, ADPT, ELVN & AMLX

(RTTNews) - As Warren Buffett once said, "If you find three wonderful businesses in your life, you'll get very rich." His message underscores the importance of identifying a handful of exceptional companies capable of delivering sustained long-term value, rather than chasing numerous average investments.

The following stocks, featured on our site, have delivered substantial gains for investors. But could there be more upside ahead? Explore the upcoming catalysts, key milestones, and events that investors should watch closely.

Read on…

uniQure N.V. (QURE)

uniQure is a gene therapy company focused on developing transformative treatments for patients with severe genetic diseases. Its lead investigational candidate, AMT-130, is being developed for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's pipeline also includes AMT-260 for refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy and AMT-191 for Fabry disease, among other programs.

uniQure also developed HEMGENIX, the world's first approved gene therapy for hemophilia B. In 2021, the company granted CSL Behring exclusive worldwide commercialization rights to HEMGENIX, while retaining responsibility for global manufacturing at its licensed facility in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Report Published: August 21, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Positive topline data from the pivotal Phase I/II study of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease reported in September 2025. • Updated preliminary safety and exploratory efficacy data from Phase I/IIa trial of AMT-191 in Fabry disease, reported in February 2026. • Preliminary six-month follow-up data on the first, low-dose cohort of six patients in the ongoing Phase I/IIa study of AMT-260 in refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, reported in June 2026. • New data from the Phase I/II study of AMT-191 in Fabry disease, reported in June 2026.

Potential Catalysts

• Submission of U.S. and U.K. regulatory filings seeking approval for AMT-130 for Huntington's disease on track for the third quarter of 2026. • Topline four-year data from the Phase I/II study of AMT-130 in Huntington's disease expected in September 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: August 21, 2025 • Published Price: $15.25 • 52-week High: $71.50 (+369%) on October 28, 2025 • Closing Price: $43.63 (+186%) on July 31, 2026.

CareDx Inc. (CDNA)

CareDx is a provider of molecular testing, workflow tools, patient services, and pharmacy support built for complex care in transplant, cell therapy, and specialty oncology.

Report Published: June 13, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Strong Q2 2025 results; raised full-year 2025 guidance (July 2025). • Strong Q3 2025 results; raised full-year 2025 guidance again (November 2025). • Reported Q4 2025 results and provided a positive FY2026 outlook (February 2026). • Reported strong Q1 2026 results and raised FY2026 guidance (April 2026). • Announced the acquisition of Naveris, expanding its diagnostics business (April 2026). • Qui tam lawsuit dismissed, removing a legal overhang (April 2026). • Received final Medicare coverage for its transplant surveillance tests (July 2026). • Strong Q2 2026 results and raised FY2026 revenue guidance again (July 2026).

Potential Catalysts

• Successful integration and commercial launch of NavDx, a liquid biopsy test that detects tumor tissue-modified viral (TTMV)-HPV DNA fragments in the blood, following CareDx's acquisition of Naveris. • Q3 2026 financial results, coupled with an upbeat outlook.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: June 13, 2025 • Published Price: $18.36 • New High: $45.00 (+145%) on July 31, 2026 • Closing Price: $43.71 (+138%) on July 31, 2026.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotech company developing diagnostic tests and treatments by leveraging the biology of the adaptive immune system. Its flagship clonoSEQ diagnostic test is FDA-authorized for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple myeloma, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

The company operates through two primary businesses: the Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) business and the Immune Medicine (IM) business.

Report Published: May 5, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• New clinical data presented at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting and EHA Congress highlighted the growing role of clonoSEQ MRD testing in improving patient management and supporting drug development across lymphoid cancers. • Integration of clonoSEQ into Flatiron Health's OncoEMR (July 2025) • Reported strong Q2 2025 results; raised full-year 2025 guidance (August 2025). • Strong Q3 2025 results; raised full-year 2025 guidance again (November 2025) • Featured clonoSEQ data at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (December 2025) • Reported Q4 2025 results and provided a positive FY2026 outlook (February 2026). • Reported strong Q1 2026 results and raised full-year 2026 guidance (May 2026) • FDA authorized the use of clonoSEQ in Imviva Biotech's TENACITY-01 CAR-T cell therapy clinical trial evaluating CTD402 relapsed/refractory (R/R) T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-ALL/LBL) and patients with T-ALL/LBL in first or second complete remission with minimal (or measurable) residual disease (June 2026). • Reported Q2 2026 results and raised FY2026 revenue guidance again (July 2026).

Potential Catalysts

• Separation of Immune Medicine business • Q3 2026 financial results

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: May 5, 2025 • Published Price: $9.80 • New High: $24.57 (+151%) on July 31, 2026 • Closing Price: $22.57 (+130%) on July 31, 2026.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (ELVN)

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule therapeutics to help people not only live longer but live better. Its lead candidate, ELVN-001, is being evaluated in the Phase 1a/1b ENABLE trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

Report Published: November 10, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Advancing the ENABLE Phase 1a/1b trial of ELVN-001 in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). • Reported encouraging initial Phase 1b results for ELVN-001 in CML (January 2026). • Presented positive Phase 1 data from the ENABLE trial at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress (June 2026). • Reached alignment with the FDA on key components of the planned ENABLE-2 trial design. The planned ENABLE-2 is a Phase 3 trial of ELVN-001 in patients with CML previously treated with one or more TKIs.

Potential Catalyst

• Initiation of Phase 3 ENABLE-2 trial in the second half of 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: November 10, 2025 • Published Price: $17.82 • 52-week High: $55.81 (+213%) on July 31, 2026 • Closing Price: $54.81 (+207%) on July 31, 2026.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX)

Amylyx is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. Its pipeline includes four investigational therapies targeting diseases with significant unmet needs: Avexitide for post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) and congenital hyperinsulinism (HI), AMX0035 for Wolfram syndrome, AMX0114 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and AMX0318 for PBH and other rare diseases.

Report Published: June 25, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Presented new exploratory analyses from the Phase 2 PREVENT and Phase 2b clinical trials of Avexitide in post-bariatric hypoglycemia (July 2025). • Continued advancing the clinical development of AMX0035 for the treatment of Wolfram syndrome. • Reported early safety and tolerability data from the Phase 1 LUMINA trial of AMX0114 in people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (December 2025). • Completed enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 LUCIDITY clinical trial evaluating Avexitide for post-bariatric hypoglycemia (March 2026). • Reported new data from the first-in-human, dose-ranging Phase 1 LUMINA trial of AMX0114 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (June 2026).

Potential Catalysts

• Topline data readout from Phase 3 LUCIDITY clinical trial of Avexitide in post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) anticipated in Q3 2026. • IND filing for AMX0318 to treat PBH and other rare diseases expected in 2027.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: June 25, 2025 • Published Price: $6.41 • New High: $20.94 (+226%) on July 30, 2026 • Closing Price: $20.31 (+217%) on July 31, 2026.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.