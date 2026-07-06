5 Biotech Stocks That Delivered 100% To 300% Gains: Did Your Winning Trades Offset Portfolio Losses?

(RTTNews) - Even with strong research and disciplined stock selection, an investor may not get every stock pick right. As legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "In this business, if you're good, you're right six times out of ten. You're never going to be right nine times out of ten."

Although being right on every idea is not necessary, it is important that winners more than compensate for the losers in one's portfolio. A few strong performers, like those listed below, can more than offset underperformers and drive overall portfolio returns.

Climb Bio Inc. (CLYM)

Climb Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. Its pipeline includes Budoprutug, with the potential to address a broad range of B-cell-mediated, immune-driven diseases, and CLYM116, being developed for IgA nephropathy.

Report Published: December 15, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

· Pipeline advancement: Climb Bio continues to make progress across its clinical pipeline. Enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 2 PrisMN trial evaluating Budoprutug in primary membranous nephropathy (PMN), as well as in a Phase 1b/2a study in previously treated patients with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). The company is also enrolling patients in an open-label, dose-escalation global Phase 1b trial of Budoprutug in moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

· In addition, enrollment is underway in a Phase 1 trial of CLYM116 in healthy volunteers. Separately, Climb Bio's partner, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., has initiated a Phase 1/2 study of CLYM116, comprising a single-ascending-dose study in healthy volunteers, followed by a multiple-ascending-dose study in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

· Positive early clinical data: In June 2026, the company reported initial data from the Phase 1b portion of its ongoing Phase 1b/2a study of Budoprutug in adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). The results demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, robust B-cell depletion, and meaningful platelet responses in heavily pretreated patients.

· In the same month, i.e., June 2026, Climb Bio announced initial Phase 1 safety data for CLYM116. The data showed a favorable initial safety profile, supporting the continued clinical development of CLYM116 for IgA nephropathy.

Potential Catalysts

· The company's partner, Mabworks, expects to initiate dosing in IgAN patients in the Phase 2 portion of its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of CLYM116 in the third quarter of 2026. · Initial data from the global Phase 1b trial of Budoprutug in moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus, including preliminary efficacy, expected in H2 2026. · A Phase 1 trial of subcutaneous formulation of Budoprutug in healthy volunteers is ongoing, with data expected in the first half of 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

Published Date: December 15, 2025 Published Price: $3.14 52-week High: $13.69 (+336%) on June 30, 2026 Current Price: $12.90 (+310%) on July 2, 2026

Tectonic Therapeutic Inc. (TECX)

Tectonic Therapeutic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing GPCR-targeted biologics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, rare diseases, and fibrotic disorders.

Report Published: October 27, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

· Positive topline results from Part B of the Phase 1b clinical trial of TX45 in 14 patients with Group 2 PH-HFrEF, announced in October 2025. · Initiation of a Phase 1a clinical trial of TX2100 in healthy volunteers in February 2026 for the treatment of hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT). · Initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial of TX45 in PH-ILD (Group 3 pulmonary hypertension) in March 2026. · Enrollment completed in a Phase 2 clinical trial of TX45 in Pulmonary Hypertension Secondary to Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, (PH-HFpEF), dubbed APEX.

Potential Catalysts

· Topline results from Phase 1a clinical trial of TX2100 in healthy volunteers due by the end of Q3'2026. · Topline results from the Phase 2 APEX trial expected in early Q1, 2027.

Stock Performance Since Publication

Published Date: October 27, 2025 Published Price: $17.15 52-week High: $38.12 (+122%) on July 2, 2026 Current Price: $37.93 (+121%) on July 2, 2026

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)

UroGen Pharma is a biotech company developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers. The company's marketed drugs include JELMYTO, approved in April 2020, indicated for the treatment of patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC), and Zusduri, approved in June 2025, used to treat recurrent low-grade, intermediate-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG-IR-NMIBC).

Report Published: April 25, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

· FDA approval of Zusduri on June 12, 2025. · Completion of patient enrollment in the Phase 3 UTOPIA clinical trial of UGN-103 for intravesical solution, a next-generation formulation in development for the treatment of recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG-IR-NMIBC). · Growing clinical confidence in Zusduri and quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. · Six-month durability data from the Phase 3 UTOPIA clinical trial reported in May 2026.

Potential Catalysts

· Second quarter 2026 financial results expected to be reported during the first week of August. · NDA submission of UGN-103 for the treatment of recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer expected this quarter (Q3, 2026).

Stock Performance Since Publication

Published Date: April 25, 2025 Published Price: $10.01 52-week High: $39.58 (+295%) on July 1, 2026 Current Price: $38.02 (+280%) on July 2, 2026

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)

Eton Pharma is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company markets ten commercial rare disease products: KHINDIVI, INCRELEX, ALKINDI SPRINKLE, DESMODA, GALZIN, HEMANGEOL, PKU GOLIKE, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. Its pipeline also includes four late-stage product candidates: Amglidia, ET-700, ET-800, and the ZENEO hydrocortisone autoinjector.

Report Published: December 11, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

· FDA approval of DESMODA Oral Solution for the management of central diabetes insipidus, also known as arginine vasopressin deficiency (AVP-D), as antidiuretic replacement therapy for patients of all ages in February 2026. · Acquisition of commercialization rights to HEMANGEOL oral solution from Pierre Fabre in March 2026. · Strong growth in quarterly product sales; Revised full-year 2026 revenue guidance. · Supply and distribution agreement for the United States commercialization rights to IMPAVIDO from an affiliate of Knight Therapeutics, Inc signed in May 2026. IMPAVIDO is an antileishmanial drug.

Potential Catalysts

· Second quarter 2026 financial results expected to be reported during the first week of August. · A pilot clinical study of ET-700 in Wilson disease is underway, with topline results expected in the second half of 2026, and if positive, would lead to a pivotal clinical study in early 2027.

Stock Performance Since Publication

Published Date: December 11, 2025 Published Price: $16.44 All-time High: $37.98 (+131%) on July 2, 2026 Current Price: $37.50 (+128%) on July 2, 2026

Liquidia Corp. (LQDA)

Liquidia is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead marketed product, Yutrepia, was granted final FDA approval on May 23, 2025, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH ILD). The company is also developing L606, which is under a Phase 3 study in patients with high blood pressure in the lungs (pulmonary hypertension) caused by interstitial lung disease, dubbed Re-Spire.

Report Published: October 17, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

· Launch of Yutrepia in June 2025 · Expanding Yutrepia adoption fueling sustained quarterly sales growth.

Potential Catalyst

· Second quarter 2026 financial results expected to be reported during the first week of August.

Stock Performance Since Publication

Published Date: October 17, 2025 Published Price: $22.59 All-time High: $80.69 (+257%) on June 30, 2026 Current Price: $78.93 (+249%) on July 2, 2026

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.