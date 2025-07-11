5 Bills Retirees Should Try To Negotiate

Retirees on a tight budget have some options for saving on bills. Luckily, they have options to get their bills reduced or dodge hefty charges.

Here are six bills worthy of negotiation.

Medical Bills

Retirees without insurance or visiting an out-of-network provider can ask for a cash-payer price, recommends Austin Kilgore, analyst with the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights. Kilgore said it is important to do this before you receive a service, and the price can be substantially lower than what a provider would bill through insurance.

Furthermore, Kilgore notes that putting medical charges on a credit card then becomes credit card debt and not medical debt, which means you lose the ability to work with and negotiate with your provider.

“For that reason, it is usually advisable to refrain from putting medical expenses on a credit card — unless you know you can pay off the balance in full when your credit card bill arrives,” said Kilgore.

Credit Card Bills

About 68% of retirees had credit card debt in 2024, according to a poll by the Employee Benefit Research Institute. A balance transfer can help. Cardholders can consider transferring their balance to a card offering a 0% interest rate promotion to help pay off their debt faster.

Debt resolution may also help those who are struggling to make minimum payments in which businesses work on a consumer’s behalf to negotiate with creditors and lower the principal balances they owe.

Cell Phone Bills

If your bill is starting to look a little high and you’re finishing up a contract, call your provider and explain that you’re considering moving to a competitor. Typically, you’ll be offered special incentives.

Cable TV and Internet Bills

Similarly to negotiating with cell phone providers, know your options before you call. Consider what you need and what’s available to you. Courteously ask for what you want.

“The cost for these companies to acquire a new customer is often about $500, so it makes sense for them to make you a better offer to keep you,” said Gordon Stein, author of “Cashflow Cookbook.”

House Taxes

Retirees who are homeowners can research the process of negotiating house taxes in their city. Gather evidence that you are paying more than your neighbors. This can be through documenting your home’s deficiencies or sales of local homes. Specific procedures can vary by county or state.

