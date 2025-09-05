5 Billionaires Who Have a Shot at Becoming the Next Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos has changed the lives of billions of people around the world with the growth and utility of his company, Amazon. Bezos started the company out of his garage in 1994, and it has grown into one of the largest companies in the world, delivering products to your doorstep worldwide. Bezos himself is one of the top five richest persons in the world, with a net worth over $240 billion, according to Forbes.

Bezos impact on everyday consumers is undeniable, but there are other up-and-coming billionaires who have a shot at building companies with just as much impact as the Amazon king. Here are a handful of billionaires that are building the “next big thing” and could even become richer than Bezos himself!

1. Jensen Huang (Nvidia)

Jensen Huang is the co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, and a powerful figure in the artificial intelligence revolution worth just over $150 billion, per Forbes. With the growth of AI, NVIDIA has enjoyed being the central company powering the machines that handle the massive demand of AI computing. NVIDIA recently became the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of over $4 trillion.

Huang is poised to continue growing his wealth at a pace that could easily catch up (and possibly surpass) Bezos in the near future. Huang still owns nearly 3% of NVIDIA, and his wealth has grown over $120 billion in the last 3 years alone. If NVIDIA continues to grow at even a portion of its recent years’ pace, Huang will be worth more than Bezos in the next few years.

2. Gautam Adani

Guatam Adani is the founder of Adani Group, a holding company with investments in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and more. Adani owns over 70% of the company, and has seen massive growth over the past few years. With a net worth approaching $65 billion, and ownership of India’s largest port, Adani is poised for more growth.

Adani was the subject of an investigation into his company’s accounting practices, but his company (and his) value recovered rapidly into 2024. Some reports have even stated he is on track to become a trillionaire in his lifetime, and could surpass Bezos in net worth.

3. Mark Mateschitz

The son of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, Mark Mateschitz recently inherited 49% of the company due to his father’s death. As the former head of organics for the company, Mateschitz is familiar enough with the company to help steer them into the future.

While his net worth of $43 billion might not be close to Bezos net worth and impact yet, he has time on his side. At only 33 years old, Mateschitz has a multiple decades’ advantage to continue growing his company (and his wealth) into the future, perhaps surpassing Bezos in the process.

4. Dario Amodei (Anthropic)

Dario Amodei held a research role at OpenAI, and after leaving, he co-founded a competing AI company called Anthropic. With funding from Amazon and Google, and a famous chatbot named Claude, Anthropic offers some real competition in the AI space.

While Amodei’s net worth is an estimated $1.2 billion, the size of his holdings in Anthropic are not public (though the private company is valued over $60 billion already). As the company continues to grow, Amodei could see his wealth rapidly increase in the coming years. And being at the forefront of AI, his impact could eventually surpass that of Bezos as well.

5. John Collison

John Collison is the co-founder of Stripe, one of the largest payment processors on the planet. But his company is still privately-held, which makes his $10 billion net worth all the more impressive. His ownership stake in Stripe is not publicly known, but estimates place it around 10% to 12% of the company.

Stripe is valued at nearly $100 million, and continues to delay going public. Once the company launches publicly, it could quickly push Collison’s net worth into the triple digit billions. And Collison has as much impact for small business owners as Bezos has for consumers, with Stripe being the go-to software for most small business transactions.

