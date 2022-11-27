Markets
5 Billion Reasons Coinbase is Misunderstood -- and Looks Like a Value Stock

November 27, 2022 — 05:07 am EST

Written by Jason Hall and Travis Hoium for The Motley Fool ->

The crypto industry has been devastated by the collapse of multiple major trading platforms in recent weeks, a story of mismanagement and fraud. Yet blockchain-based innovations continue to advance, and its potential remains strong. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has emerged as a stable, strong leader. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium makes the case to Jason Hall that it's actually a value stock, with billions in cash and a business that's built to thrive in the crypto future.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Nov. 21, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 27, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in Coinbase Global, Inc. Travis Hoium has positions in Coinbase Global, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy 

