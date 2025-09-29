The 5 Biggest Social Security Changes to Watch for on Oct. 15

Key Points The latest projections suggest that beneficiaries will get a 2.7% boost to their checks in 2026.

Higher earnings test limits will allow early Social Security claimers to earn more from work before the government starts withholding from their checks.

Wealthier Americans will have to pay more in Social Security taxes next year.

This year's been an unusual one in terms of Social Security changes. First, the Social Security Fairness Act increased benefits for millions of Americans. Then, the government began withholding up to half of overpaid beneficiaries' checks. Now paper check service is ending.

If you're on benefits or expect to claim soon, it's only natural to feel a little anxious when you hear that yet more Social Security changes are on the way on Oct. 15, 2025. But some of these changes could work in your favor. Here are the five biggest ones to expect.

1. Cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is the most interesting change for those already on Social Security. This is a benefit increase that will go into effect with the December 2025 payment, payable in January 2026.

The COLA is a percentage, so everyone gets a slightly different increase in dollar terms. The latest estimates put the next COLA at around 2.7%. This would add about $54 to the average monthly retirement benefit and $26 to the average monthly spousal benefit. However, you could get a little more or less than this.

Once the Social Security Administration officially announces the COLA, you can estimate what your 2026 checks will be by multiplying the COLA percentage by your existing monthly benefit and then adding that amount to your current checks. For example, if you get a $2,000 benefit now and the COLA is 2.7%, you'd add 2.7% of $2,000, or $54, to your existing checks to get $2,054. The Social Security Administration will also mail out personalized COLA notices to all beneficiaries in December.

2. Earnings test limits increase

The Social Security earnings test withholds a portion of your checks if you're under your full retirement age (FRA) and earn more than a certain amount of income from a job. In 2025, you lose $1 for every $2 you earn over $23,400 if you're under your FRA all year. If you'll reach your FRA in 2025, you only lose $1 for every $3 you earn over $62,160, if you earn this much before your birthday.

These income limits will also get a boost next year, though we don't know exactly what it'll be yet. This will enable you to earn more from a job before you have to worry about shrinking your checks.

It's worth noting that any money lost to the earnings test comes back to you in the form of a benefit boost once you reach your FRA. So even if you can't avoid shrinking your checks due to the earnings test, it's not a permanent loss.

3. Work credit definition change

You must earn at least 40 work credits in order to be eligible to claim Social Security retirement benefits when you're older. A credit is a certain amount of earned income that you've paid Social Security payroll taxes on, and you're allowed a maximum of four credits per year.

In 2025, one credit is defined as $1,810 in earnings. This will increase in 2026. But it shouldn't be a major concern for most workers. Even many part-time employees will earn enough to claim their four credits for 2026.

4. Taxable wage base increase

The taxable wage base determines how much money you pay Social Security payroll taxes on during the year. Most people pay these taxes on all of their income, but that's not the case for high earners. In 2025, they only pay these taxes on the first $176,100 they earn.

This ceiling will increase in 2026, meaning the wealthy will pay taxes on more of their income. However, you likely won't notice any difference in your tax bill from this change.

5. Substantial Gainful Activity (SGA) limits increase

The Substantial Gainful Activity (SGA) limits are income limits that determine whether you qualify for disability benefits. Those who earn more than these limits will not be eligible. In 2025, the limits are $1,620 per month for those who are not blind and $2,700 per month for those who are blind. These limits will also go up in January, enabling you to earn more from your job (if you're able to work) without losing your disability benefits.

The Social Security Administration will announce all of these changes on the morning of Oct. 15. Once they're out, make note of which changes could affect your finances next year and build yourself a new budget to use in 2026.

