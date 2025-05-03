The 5 Biggest Financial Worries for Retirees in 2025 and How You Can Address Them

Retirement in 2025 doesn’t look like it used to. According to the Global Atlantic 2025 Retirement Insights Survey, 67% of retirees are worried their savings won’t last their lifetime.

Be Aware: 6 Cash-Flow Mistakes Boomers Are Making With Their Retirement Savings

Try This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

With concerns over the stability of pensions and Social Security — both traditionally the bedrock of retirement income — many are questioning how to maintain financial security as costs rise, markets swing and lifespans stretch well beyond previous generations.

Here are the five financial issues that retirees are most concerned about, along with strategies to manage those concerns.

Healthcare Costs

Medical expenses top the list, with 90% of retirees concerned about rising healthcare costs, per the Global Atlantic survey. According to a recent study based on data from the World Health Organization (WHO) the U.S. has the largest gap between lifespan and healthspan — how long someone remains healthy — meaning the average American spends 12.4 years in poor health at the end of their life.

Medicare doesn’t cover everything, and even routine care has become more expensive. Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) are a tax-efficient way to prepare for healthcare costs in retirement, though contributions must stop once enrolled in Medicare.

Jason Bickler, co-head of individual markets at Global Atlantic, recommends annuities as part of a broader plan.

“They offer a steady stream of income for life,” he said, “which can help retirees confidently cover both routine and unplanned medical expenses without the fear of outliving their savings.”

Consider This: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid of First

Inflation Pressure

Nearly as many survey participants — 89% — said they were worried about inflation impacting spending power, with prices having crept up across the board. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is currently 2.4% for the 12-month period up to April 2025. Although that’s down slightly from recent months, what felt like a solid nest egg five years ago may not go as far in 2025.

Bickler emphasized the importance of building a strategy that prioritizes both growth and reliability. “A steady and guaranteed income stream can be the difference between a comfortable retirement and one marked by financial stress.”

Annuities tied to market performance, offering growth with built-in protection, can help offset inflation’s impact on income. Additionally, starting a small business or side gig can be a great way to generate extra income during retirement, helping to counteract the rising costs that inflation brings.

Market Volatility

According to Emily LeMay, co-head of individual markets at Global Atlantic, one of the biggest financial blind spots for new retirees is underestimating how long their retirement could last and the impact of market volatility — 87% noted in the survey that they were “at least somewhat concerned about stock market volatility.”

With retirement lasting 20 to 30 years, or even more, many retirees face the risk of outliving their savings. As individual situations and risk tolerances are different, working with a trusted financial professional can help. Diversifying a retirement portfolio can also help strike the right balance between growth and protection.

Recession

The risk of recession remains high, with experts putting the odds as high as 90%. A downturn can cause investments to lose value, dividends to shrink and Social Security cost-of-living adjustments to fall short, creating a ripple effect across retirees’ financial plans.

Managing the impact of a recession is a combination of being cautious with spending and taking a measured approach to investing. Prioritizing needs over wants, downsizing housing and delaying major purchases can help free up cash.

High Interest Rates

Though higher interest rates offer better returns on savings, they also mean higher borrowing costs. That’s particularly bad for retirees with variable-rate debt or family members who may need financial help. Paying down high-interest debt should be a priority, as even small extra payments can ease the long-term burden.

With 65% of retirees saying lifetime income is a top financial priority, per Global Atlantic, the takeaway is clear: Building a retirement plan that offers long-term security is more important than ever.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 5 Biggest Financial Worries for Retirees in 2025 and How You Can Address Them

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.