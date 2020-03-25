5 Big Winners on Historic $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus

Over the past three months, stocks have taken a severe beating as investors remained apprehensive regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and its subsequently impact on corporate earnings and global economic growth. The pandemic has compelled several nations to resort to prolonged lockdown, which may result in both big and small companies defaulting as they grapple to survive a revenue slump.

