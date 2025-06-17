5 Big-Ticket Items To Purchase Before Trump’s Tariff Pause Ends in July

Since he returned to office, President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs have dominated the headlines. Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement of reciprocal tariffs on April 2 roiled the stock market. He paused the tariffs for 90 days, but the pause runs out on July 9, 2025.

Learn More: Trump’s Tariffs: Here’s What Economists Think Will Happen After the 90-Day Pause

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

If the reprieve expires without any movement on deals with affected nations, Americans can expect pricing to increase on a bevy of products. Here are five big-ticket items you may want to consider buying before the pause on reciprocal tariffs ends in July.

Automobiles

Cars are often the second-largest purchase many Americans make. Tariffs could drive up costs even more. New car shoppers could be particularly subject to increased pricing.

Buyers can anticipate paying $6,000 more on cars priced under $40,000, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). Even cars that are 100% American-made aren’t safe since car parts come from all over the globe.

KBB also stated that while used cars don’t have tariffs that impact pricing directly, tariffs could still likely influence pricing as shoppers veer toward preowned vehicles to save money. Thus, demand may cause pricing to increase.

There are some tariffs already in place that could impact car prices, and while car prices haven’t changed much yet, per CNN, they’re expected to rise in the future.

Read Next: Mark Cuban: Trump’s Tariffs Will Affect This Class of People the Most

Furniture

Is refurnishing your home in your plans for 2025? If so, pricing could increase after the tariff pause ends. America imports a large amount of furniture from other countries — over $32 billion in 2023, according to CNBC.

The majority of that furniture came from China and Vietnam, both subject to substantial tariffs from Trump. The industry is already seeing price increases during the tariff pause, according to Furniture Today.

Buying now could save Americans hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Major Appliances

If refurnishing your house includes purchasing new appliances, buying before the tariff pause ends could save substantial money.

America imports many of its major appliances from foreign countries, particularly China and Mexico. That’s not to mention the impact of increased tariffs on steel and aluminum products. Experts expect pricing to increase by 30% to 40% on appliances, according to Consumer Reports.

Acting now may save significant cash.

Electronics

Are you in the market for new electronics? Depending on the item, Americans could see significant price increases thanks to the tariff pause ending.

Price increases could range from 10% to nearly 70%, depending on the purchase, according to The Wall Street Journal. Gaming consoles are under particular pressure, with estimates of prices increasing by $80 to $140 on Xbox and PS5 consoles, according to Forbes.

With many electronics coming from China and other Asian countries, pricing could spike when reciprocal tariffs resume.

Jewelry

Jewelry isn’t immune from Trump’s tariffs. The United States imported over $14 billion worth of jewelry in 2024, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. India is the leading exporter to the U.S. for jewelry, which could face reciprocal tariffs after the pause ends in July.

Watches aren’t immune from increases, either. The U.S. receives many precious metal watches from Switzerland, which could also face reciprocal tariffs come July. For Americans with their eyes on a nice piece of jewelry, now may be the time to act to save money.

It’s fair to expect reciprocal tariffs to return come July 9, 2025, pending any major trade deals. For Americans already planning a major purchase, acting before the pause ends could save substantial money.

Thoughtful spending will be key. Making an unplanned purchase simply to avoid tariffs may not be a wise financial move for those without the resources to make a necessary purchase.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Big-Ticket Items To Purchase Before Trump’s Tariff Pause Ends in July

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.