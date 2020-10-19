5 Big Pharma/Biotech Stocks Set to Trump Q3 Earnings Estimates

The third-quarter earnings season for pharma stocks has started with Johnson & Johnson reporting encouraging results last week. However, sales results of another big pharma player Roche, which also reported last week were average with sales rising 1% year over year.

Pharma stocks include large and small drug makers as well as biotechs focused on developing novel therapies. These stocks form part of the wider Medical sector, which comprises pharma/biotech as well as medical device companies.

The Earnings Trends report, published last week, shows that the companies from the Medical sector are projected to deliver 3.2% earnings growth on expected 9.5% improvement in sales from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. In the second quarter, demand for several drugs was hurt by COVID-19-related business disruptions. However, drugmakers expect improved business conditions with the reopening of global economies to have increased sales in the third quarter.

Moreover, drug stocks engaged in developing a therapy or a vaccine for coronavirus benefited from the ongoing promising clinical development as well as huge funding support received from federal governments across the globe. A reviving economy and anticipated cash flow from coronavirus vaccine/treatment commercialization bode well for these companies. Meanwhile, new drugs and label expansions of blockbuster drugs are expected to have driven the top line of most big shots, backed by higher demand and in the process, combating generic plus biosimilar competition for older medicines.

Zeroing in on Winners

Here we highlighted five pharma/biotech companies, which are expected to deliver an earnings surprise in their upcoming quarterly results.

Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining the stocks that have maximum chances to deliver an earnings surprise. Earnings ESP shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. The selection can be done with the help of the Zacks Stock Screener.

Our research shows that for stocks with this ideal combination, chances of an earnings surprise are as high as 70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

5 Pharma/Biotech Stocks That Match the Perfect Criteria

GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK)

This British multinational pharmaceutical with presence in several fields including respiratory, HIV, oncology and vaccines has an Earnings ESP of +7.23% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at 78 cents per ADS. The company is scheduled to release results on Oct 28. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Glaxo’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the same twice, the average surprise being 7.33%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc Price and EPS Surprise

GlaxoSmithKline plc price-eps-surprise | GlaxoSmithKline plc Quote

Merck Co., Inc. MRK)

This Kenilworth, NJ-based pharmaceutical company has an Earnings ESP of +2.60% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at $1.44 per share. The company is scheduled to release results on Oct 27.

Merck’s earnings performance has been impressive with the company having delivered a positive surprise in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 12.66%.

Merck Co., Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Merck Co., Inc. price-eps-surprise | Merck Co., Inc. Quote

Bristol Myers Squibb Company BMY)

The New York-based leading global specialty biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for serious diseases including oncology has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and is #3 Ranked. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at $1.49 per share. The company is scheduled to release results on Nov 5.

In the trailing four quarters, Bristol Myers delivered a positive earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters and missed estimates once, the average beat being 8.02%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Price and EPS Surprise

Bristol Myers Squibb Company price-eps-surprise | Bristol Myers Squibb Company Quote

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX)

The Boston, MA-based biotech developing therapies for cystic fibrosis has an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at $2.35 per share.

Vertex boasts a stellar earnings record. Its earnings beat expectations in all the last four quarters, the average being 27.71%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Quote

Seagen, Inc. SGEN)

This Bothell, WA-based biotechnology company, primarily focusing on developing and commercializing therapies targeted for the treatment of cancer, has an Earnings ESP of +307.95% and is Zacks #3 Ranked. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at a loss of 15 cents per share. The company is scheduled to release results on Oct 29.

Seagen’s bottom line beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, the average surprise being 8.26%.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Seattle Genetics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Seattle Genetics, Inc. Quote

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Merck Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.