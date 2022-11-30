5 Big Investors Betting on ORCL Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Do you like collecting dividends and aligning your investments with those of big-money financial firms? If so, then consider a stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock. Not every technology company offers a dividend, but Oracle does. Plus, you might be surprised to discover the different ways that Oracle is deploying its cloud-based products and services.

Based in Austin, Texas, Oracle is a true giant in the world of cloud computing. The Oracle Cloud service network spans 40 interconnected global geographic regions, with an additional four regions planned.

Without a doubt, institutional investors want to participate in the upside potential of the cloud-computing market. So, it makes sense that some well-known financial firms are taking sizable stakes in Oracle.

5 Investors Betting Big on ORCL Stock

Thanks to public financial filings, we can find out which famous funds are invested in Oracle. Here, are five mega-sized Oracle investors as of Sept. 29, 2022.

Vanguard : a gigantic position of 135.89 million ORCL shares, which represents 5.04% of the outstanding shares.

: a gigantic position of 135.89 million ORCL shares, which represents 5.04% of the outstanding shares. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK ): 113.58 million shares, which translates to 4.21% of Oracle’s outstanding shares.

(NYSE: ): 113.58 million shares, which translates to 4.21% of Oracle’s outstanding shares. State Street (NYSE: STT ): 61.53 million ORCL shares, which equates to 2.28% of the outstanding shares.

(NYSE: ): 61.53 million ORCL shares, which equates to 2.28% of the outstanding shares. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM ): 20.24 million Oracle shares, or 0.75% of the outstanding shares.

(NYSE: ): 20.24 million Oracle shares, or 0.75% of the outstanding shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): a position consisting of 18.71 million shares, which equates to 0.69% of the outstanding shares.

Oracle Offers Dividends and Widely Used Products

Why would these well-known institutional investors seek exposure to Oracle? Perhaps they have a long-term timeframe and like to collect dividend distributions. As it turns out, Oracle pays a forward annual dividend yield of 1.55%.

Also, they’re likely bullish on the global cloud-computing market. Oracle expects to generate $65 billion in annual revenue by fiscal year 2026, with the company’s cloud infrastructure contributing significantly to this.

The hedge funds certainly realize that Oracle’s cloud-based tech services have numerous applications. The use cases are constantly expanding; for instance, Oracle just introduced a public safety hardware and software suite focused on the needs of first responders.

“Built on the performance and scalability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,” this hardware and software suite offers a variety of crucial features for first responders. These include “dispatch command center, law enforcement records, and jail management software, as well as body worn devices and real-time video communication tools.”

Moreover, Oracle recently unveiled the Oracle MICROS Simphony mobile order and pay solution, which runs on the Oracle Payments Cloud Service. This solution is geared toward restaurants, and it deploys a handheld device to facilitate point-of-sale mobile-phone payments inside or even outside of the dining area.

So, Should You Bet Big on ORCL Stock?

As you can see, there’s a whole lot of institutional money on the long side of the trade with ORCL stock. Clearly, these funds anticipate strong upside in the cloud-computing market.

Plus, they’re willing to wager that Oracle can deliver outstanding shareholder value and consistent dividend payouts. Feel free, then, to purchase a few shares so you can participate in Oracle’s cloud-enhanced upside potential.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

