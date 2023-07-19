Second quarter earnings season heads into its second week. In addition to regional banks, we will get some of the big growth stocks like Netflix and Tesla along with dozens of large cap companies in a variety of industries including energy, big pharma, the semiconductors, paint, homebuilders, railroads and car parts.

These five companies represent a cross selection of several of those industries. Most have solid earnings surprise track records but will that even matter this quarter?

Guidance will be important, once again. Is the economy still slowing, or isn’t it?

Investors will be looking for clues about a soft landing.

Several of these stocks are up big this year but many are not cheap. Valuation could be an issue, especially for the “magnificent 7” stocks.

5 Big Cap Earnings Charts to Watch This Week

1. Netflix ( NFLX ) has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Wall Street has embraced the streaming giant once again as shares of Netflix are up 53% year-to-date. Over the last year, shares jumped 138%. Netflix isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 39. Netflix will set the tone for big cap growth stocks this earnings season.

2. Tesla ( TSLA ) has beat 9 quarters in a row. That’s impressive during a pandemic which had global supply chain problems. Shares of Tesla have rebounded in 2023, gaining 134% year-to-date. Tesla is expensive with a forward P/E of 80 but that has never stopped investors from diving in before.

3. Taiwan Semiconductor ( TSM ) has beat 10 quarters in a row. Impressive. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor have jumped 38.6% year-to-date. It’s fairly cheap, for a tech stock. Taiwan Semiconductor has a forward P/E of 20. Should Taiwan Semiconductor be on your short list?

4. Halliburton ( HAL ) hasn’t missed since 2018. That’s an amazing track record as the energy industry struggled at the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020. Shares of Halliburton are down 5.4% year-to-date but are up 33.6% over the last year. Halliburton is cheap, with a forward P/E of 12.

5. Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) has beat 8 quarters in a row. Shares haven’t done much this year, falling 2%. Over the last year, Abbott Laboratories shares are down but only 1.1%. It’s treading water. Abbott Laboratories isn’t cheap. It has a forward P/E of 25. Is it time for Abbott Laboratories to make a move?

