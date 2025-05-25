5 Best Ways To Save Money as a Single Person, According To Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden

Being single doesn’t mean your savings goals have to suffer. In fact, according to popular frugal living YouTuber Kaden Kaden, flying solo can actually give you more control over your financial destiny.

Here are Kaden’s top five money-saving strategies that work especially well for single people looking to boost their bank accounts.

Walk 10,000 Steps Before Making Non-Essential Purchases

Forget the classic “wait 24 hours” rule – Kaden has a brilliant twist on impulse control. Before buying anything non-essential, she walks 10,000 steps.

“It’s a twofer,” she explained. “It’s a healthy thing to be doing, and it creates space and time so you can process before you just click and buy.”

By the time you’ve hit those steps, that must-have gadget or cute top might not seem so irresistible anymore. Plus, you’re getting your daily exercise in – talk about killing two birds with one stone!

Use One Pump Only for All Your Products

This simple trick can double the life of your shampoos, conditioners, hand soaps, and body wash. Kaden swears by using just one pump instead of the typical squeeze-fest most of us do.

“We often overuse our products and waste a lot of money,” she said. As a single person, you have complete control over product usage – no one else is “annihilating that poof with product.” Try the one-pump rule for a week and watch your toiletries last significantly longer.

DIY When It Makes Financial Sense

Kaden bought a $300 lawn mower and hasn’t looked back. “In one summer alone, I would pay someone more than that to get my lawn mowed,” she said. Now she gets extra steps in while saving serious cash.

The key is knowing when to DIY and when to hire out. If you can do it yourself, it’s going to save you tons of money, and it’s not overly time-consuming or dangerous, go for it. But if someone else can do it way better or it requires specialized skills, outsourcing might be worth it.

Don’t Let Other People’s Money Lives Affect Yours

This one’s huge for single people. It can be discouraging watching coupled-up friends afford things that seem out of reach on one income. Kaden’s advice? “Let others do what they want with their money and just worry about yourself.”

Many people flashing their lifestyle on social media might be going into debt for those experiences. Focus on your priorities and financial goals instead of trying to keep up with others. “You don’t need what other people need or think they need,” Kaden said.

Remember: $10,000 Per Year Is Just $27.40 Per Day

This mindset shift is a game-changer. When you’re about to make a $30 purchase, ask yourself: “Do I want to spend this $30, or do I want to save $10,000 toward something else?”

Those “insignificant” daily purchases add up fast. Skip that $30 splurge each day for a year, and you’ve got over $10,000 for something that actually matters to you – whether that’s paying down your mortgage, taking a dream vacation, or building your emergency fund.

