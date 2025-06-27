5 Best Ways To Earn Money During a Recession

Is there a recession coming? At this point, it is hard to say, but it’s better to be safe rather than sorry if the economy dips and you find yourself either out of a job or just in need of some extra earnings to pay your bills.

“Recessions often reveal what’s fragile and what’s been under-leveraged across many areas of our everyday life,” said Patrice Williams-Lindo, the CEO of Career Nomad. “My work centers on helping high-achieving professionals turn career chaos into career currency.”

Here are five income streams that Williams-Lindo described as not just letting you survive economic downturns but designed exactly for recessions.

Resume Rebrands and LinkedIn Visibility Services

According to Williams-Lindo, when layoffs hit during a recession, clarity and confidence go out the window. That means lots of out-of-work employees are trying to find their next career move.

“People need branding that doesn’t just ‘get past the bots’ — it gets noticed by decision-makers,” Williams-Lindo explained. “For my clients, strategic resumes and authority-building LinkedIn content have brought in job offers within three to six weeks. In a saturated market, visibility is currency.”

Virtual Workshops for ‘Scared but Skilled’ Professionals

Williams-Lindo highlighted that if you’ve ever trained a team, hosted a webinar or explained complex information on Zoom, you can monetize that skill, especially during a recession.

“Professionals with lived experience in HR, finance, mental health, tech or leadership can quickly launch paid workshops that offer clarity in a foggy job market,” Williams-Lindo said.

Fractional Facilitation and Culture Contracts

“Companies pause hiring during recessions but still need help. Enter: fractional roles,” Williams-Lindo said.

Williams-Lindo teaches workers to position themselves as facilitators, interim leads or DEI-informed culture coaches, bridging leadership gaps without the red tape. “If you can lead meetings, manage conflict or support transitions, you’re already qualified,” Williams-Lindo said.

Licensing Digital Products

Think in terms of templates, scripts and auditing products. Not an add-on, but a solution that helps people do their work more efficiently and effectively.

“Templates that save time, provide clarity or ease job search anxiety are gold,” Williams-Lindo explained. “My clients create layoff response kits, portfolio guides, interview prep decks and digital audits that sell while they sleep. This isn’t just passive income — it’s power-proofed impact.”

AI Onboarding for Non-Tech Professionals

“Everyone’s hearing about ChatGPT and Claude — but few know how to use it,” said Williams-Lindo, who has offered AI onboarding packages to overwhelmed solopreneurs and small-business teams, setting up automation flows, writing AI prompts and simplifying administrative workflows.

“You don’t need to be a coder. You just need to speak both human and tech,” Williams-Lindo said.

When it comes to recession-proofing, Williams-Lindo’s philosophy is that it isn’t just about making money. “It’s about reclaiming your expertise, repositioning your value and building income ecosystems that don’t rely on one employer or one paycheck,” she said.

