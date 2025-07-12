5 Best Warren Buffett-Approved Stocks To Invest in If You Have $1,000

Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all-time, and just stepped down as the CEO of one of the most profitable holding companies of all time. The Oracle of Omaha built a $100 billion net worth on the back of decades of fantastic stock picks.

Trending Now: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Bought Over $73 Million in Shares of This Tech Company — Here’s Why

For You: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

If you want to turn $1,000 into a whole lot more — take a few notes out of Buffett’s playbook. Here are five stocks that Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested in that could be a great investment today.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to their position in Constellation Brands (STZ) in 2025, the alcohol importer that owns famous brands like Corona, Modelo and Robert Mondavi Winery. STZ stock has been hit hard by news of import tariffs that could massively impact profit margins of the prominent importer.

But Buffett and company are betting on the brand to be able to survive (and thrive) despite tariff headwinds. And with a pivot to include more non-alcoholic options to meet the growing demand, Constellation could be poised for growth over the next few years.

Try This: 15 Investments Warren Buffett Regrets

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Dominos Pizza (DPZ) stock has struggled over the last year, dropping over 14% due to labor costs and missing revenue forecasts. But Buffett sees this as an opportunity, snapping up the stock in November of 2024, and adding to his position in 2025.

Domino’s stock has seen steady growth since news of Buffett’s holdings reached consumers. And the retail fast-food pizza chain earnings reports have slightly missed expectations as of late, but with the stock price still well below its recent highs from last year.

Buffett sees this as an opportunity, and it might be a great stock pick for you, as well.

Heico Corp (HEI)

With global tensions increasing, Buffett added to his position in aircraft and defensive system parts company Heoco Corp (HEI). Heico has seen massive growth over the last few years, and continues to outpace analyst expectations for earnings per share.

Buffett started buying shares of the parts manufacturer in 2024, and added to his position in early 2025. The stock is soaring, up 39% over the past year, and continuing to outperform most analyst predictions. If you’re looking for growth and a bet on continued demand for commercial flights and defensive supplies, HEI may be a good bet.

Pool Corp (POOL)

Pool Corporation (POOL) is the world’s leading distributor of pool supplies and other outdoor products. And while the massive demand for pools has waned since the pandemic, all of those newly installed pools need maintenance and care.

Buffett’s holding company added to their position, buying more POOL stock in anticipation of ongoing revenue from existing (and new) pool installations. The stock is down around 50% from the pandemic highs, but with most of its revenue coming from parts and maintenance, it has a promising future.

Sirius XM (SIRI)

Sirius XM is a satellite radio provider that has seen its stock decline nearly 70% over the last seven years. So, why did Buffett just add to his position in the broadcast company?

In short: Because Sirius XM pays out a high dividend and Buffett loves cash flow. Sirius XM stock is currently paying out a 4.97% dividend (as of June 2025). This is better than most savings accounts or U.S. Treasuries, and with Buffett owning over 30% of the company, gives him a huge paycheck every quarter.

Investing in Sirius XM stock is a bet that Buffett is right and the company will grow profits over time. It might be worth a small position if you have some cash laying around to see if he’s right.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Warren Buffett-Approved Stocks To Invest in If You Have $1,000

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.