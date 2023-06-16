5 Best Value Stocks to Invest in Now, According to Analysts – June 2023

Value investing is one of the numerous methods employed in stock market investing. It involves considering a stock undervalued when it trades at a lower price relative to its fundamentals, including dividends, earnings, or sales. This makes it appealing to value investors seeking stocks with the potential for long-term gains. Moreover, value stocks are perceived as a prudent investment choice amid the current market uncertainty.

Using the TipRanksstock screenertool, we zeroed in on stocks with a Strong Buy rating from the top Wall Street analysts, and their price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 20%. Also, they carry an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. Furthermore, these stocks seem to be undervalued, as they are currently trading at a considerable discount from their respective sector averages.

According to these screeners, the following stocks are reasonably valued and are analysts’ favorites.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.