News & Insights

Stocks
CHK

5 Best Value Stocks to Invest in Now, According to Analysts – June 2023

June 16, 2023 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by Radhika Saraogi for TipRanks ->

Value investing is one of the numerous methods employed in stock market investing. It involves considering a stock undervalued when it trades at a lower price relative to its fundamentals, including dividends, earnings, or sales. This makes it appealing to value investors seeking stocks with the potential for long-term gains. Moreover, value stocks are perceived as a prudent investment choice amid the current market uncertainty.

Using the TipRanksstock screenertool, we zeroed in on stocks with a Strong Buy rating from the top Wall Street analysts, and their price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 20%. Also, they carry an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. Furthermore, these stocks seem to be undervalued, as they are currently trading at a considerable discount from their respective sector averages.

According to these screeners, the following stocks are reasonably valued and are analysts’ favorites.

  • MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM– Top analysts currently see an upside potential of 37.5% in the global casino operator’s stock. Also, the stock is trading at 9.4 times earnings, which reflects a discount of about 47% from the sector’s average.
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) – Rio Tinto is a mining group that processes mineral resources like iron ore, copper, lithium, and diamonds. Based on the ratings of the three top analysts, the stock has an average price target of $96.28, which implies a 40.9% upside potential from current levels. RIO shares trade at 8.8x earnings, which is below its sector average of 13.67x.
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – The downstream energy giant’s average price target, assigned by top analysts, implies a consensus upside of 24.8%. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 3.7x, which is below the sector average of 7.16x.
  • Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) – Stellantis is one of the largest automakers in the world. The stock has a top analyst consensus upside of 30.9%. The stock trades at 3 times trailing earnings, reflecting an 82.1% discount from the sector average.
  • Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) – Chesapeake is an independent exploration and production company. The top analysts have set a 12-month price target of $111.89 for CHK stock, which implies a nearly 37% upside. It’s trading at 1.7 times earnings, 75.4% lower than its sector average of 7.16.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHK
MGM
PSX
RIO
STLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.