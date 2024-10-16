For sun-seeking retirees looking to avoid winter’s frigid temperatures, shoveling snow and driving on icy, slick roads, there are plenty of places to explore and enjoy on a budget.

If your winter goal is to head to a warmer climate and experience new adventures, here are five cost-effective destinations to consider.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica has been a long-time favorite travel destination and an unforgettable winter getaway for retirees who want warm weather and endless activities.

The balmy country enjoys year-round temperatures ranging from 70 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit and a dry season from December to April, so travelers can bask in a full day of sunny weather on their winter holiday without worrying about rain.

From hitting the beautiful beaches to exploring rainforests and volcanoes, there are countless excursions for visitors of all ages to love. Vacation packages start at just over $600 for December trips, per Kayak.

Cozumel, Mexico

For retirees searching for a tropical getaway, Cozumel, Mexico, has become a Caribbean hotspot.

With its beautiful beaches, turquoise waters and stunning coral reefs, Cozumel is the ultimate escape to unwind. But there’s also a lot to see and do, like the Mayan ruins, jungle exploration, snorkeling, and diving. The average temperature year-round is 83 degrees, and the peak time to visit is January to April.

While Cozumel is a favored vacation spot, it’s also popular for cruises. A Carnival cruise starts at $319 per person, but prices vary depending on location and time of year.

Florida

One of the best states to visit during the winter is Florida. With its warm, sunny year-round climate, good tax breaks and sparkling beaches, the Sunshine State offers plenty to enjoy.

Whether you want to stay in one area or travel throughout the state, visiting hotspots like Key West or Fort Myers offers world-renowned golf courses, a lively nightlife and Michelin-star dining.

According to Expedia, Florida winter vacations start at just $273 per person.

Scottsdale, Arizona

With temperatures averaging 72 degrees in the winter, Scottsdale, Arizona, is an ideal place to enjoy warmer weather and soak up new experiences.

From stunning hikes to off-roading and scenic hot air balloon rides, Scottdale has an active social scene to keep retirees connected and engaged while visiting.

Plus, it’s budget-friendly. Hotel rates start at $79 per night, while luxury accommodations can be found for just $139 a night.

Twentynine Palms, California

Artists like U2 and Oscar winner James Cagney have long admired the unique desert landscape of Twenytimes Palms — a small community that serves as the gateway to the fantastical Joshua Tree National Park.

Located in the Mojave, Twentynine Palms is about an hour outside Palm Springs and boasts spectacular stargazing, sound baths, golfing, and awe-inspiring landscapes. It’s a magical place to escape bustling city life, appreciate a slower-paced vibe and take in the rugged surrounding natural beauty. Downtown Twentynine Palms is packed with charming shops, restaurants and bars and has an alluring appeal that keeps visitors returning.

Winter temperatures run in the high 60s, and during the cooler months, you can find good deals on Airbnb and hotels.

