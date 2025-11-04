5 Best Thanksgiving Items To Buy at Publix Before They Sell Out

Thanksgiving seems to creep up faster than you know it. Make sure you are fully prepared beforehand. Consider these five Thanksgiving items ahead of time if you’re grocery shopping at Publix for the major holiday.

Deli Jeweled Brie Platter

Price: $49.99

Start the night off right. Entertain and satisfy a big crowd with this well-balanced platter from Publix featuring brie glazed with peach preserves and honey, almonds and cranberries, strawberries, grapes, apples and fine crackers. Serves 18 people.

Publix Crescent Rolls

Price: varies

Roll out less Thanksgiving stress. These original, ready-to-bake rolls from Publix are quick and easy so you don’t need to spend hours counting down in the kitchen.

Publix Semi-Boneless Ham

Price: varies

This semi-boneless ham from Publix could be the ideal and convenient, fully-cooked centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table. Publix hams are smoked for more than 12 hours in their own smokehouse.

Publix Whole Young Turkey

Price: varies

Regardless of how you might personally feel about this holiday dinosaur, Thanksgiving turkey is a classic that some can’t miss at the dinner table. Deck it however you’d like with a 12- to 16-pound whole turkey.

Caramel Apple Pecan Cake

Price: $26.99

End your scrumptious meal with something just a little different from apple or pumpkin pie. This caramel apple pecan cake features crunchy pecans and is made with a white cake, topped with hand-decorated caramel buttercream rosettes. Fall flavors with a fun twist. Serves six to eight people.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

