5 Best Stocks to Invest in for 2022 (HIGH GROWTH)

Inflation and interest rates have created extreme volatility in growth stocks over the past several weeks. As a long-term investor, you are probably looking for the best growth stocks for the next 10 years, not the next 10 months. When you buy the dip and it keeps dipping, it can be frustrating. But stock market sell-offs have proven to create long-term wealth opportunities for patient investors.

What are the best tech stocks to buy now? High-growth stocks are not in fashion currently, and companies without earnings are under additional pressure. In today's video, I'll provide five of my best stocks for high growth in 2022. I believe these stocks have a good probability of success in 2022, since the picks have earnings and/or a path to profitability.

For growth stock investing, I like to focus on megatrends and secular tailwinds. In today's video, I focus on:

My top metaverse stock My top mobile advertising stock My top artificial intelligence stock My top cybersecurity stock My top cloud/software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock

The first pick in this video is Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), one of the best metaverse stocks to buy now. Roblox is a platform that brings players and developers together. The company's mission is to enable billions of people from across the globe to have fun, learn, and play. It is built on a strong foundation of millions of developers who produce immersive "experiences" using Roblox Studio. Based on average monthly visits and time spent playing, Roblox is a top entertainment platform for those 18 and under. However, Roblox is making a push to attract older audiences as well.

*Stock prices used in the below video were from the trading day of Jan. 11, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 11, 2022.

Eric Cuka owns CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Digital Turbine, Roblox Corporation, and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Roblox Corporation, Upstart Holdings, Inc., and monday.com Ltd. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

