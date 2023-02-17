5 Best Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors

Today, I share my five best stocks to buy now for long-term investors. The video below provides a blend of stocks, including growth stocks, dividend stocks, and a speculative stock from the space exploration sector. These are high-quality, high-conviction stocks that I feel are the top stocks to buy and hold for five or more years.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 16, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 16, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Rocket Lab Usa

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rocket Lab Usa wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Alphabet, Bill.com, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.