5 Best Sector ETFs Halfway Through April

The month of April has been good for the stock market so far even amid a deluge of bad economic news. In fact, Wall Street logged the first back-to-back weekly gain since February, bouncing way up from the recent lows that ended the 10-year bull market.



In particular, the Dow Jones posted its best two-week run in 82 years amid 22 million job losses, according to Dow Jones Market Data. With this, the Dow Jones advanced around 30% from its Mar 23 low while the S&P 500 rebounded 28% (read: 10 ETFs Up More Than 30% in a Month).



The real enthusiasm was driven by the development of a coronavirus vaccine or treatment, talks of reopening the U.S. economy and a massive stimulus program. The latest report from Gilead Sciences Inc GILD showed that patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19 had responded positively to its experimental drug remdesivir. Additionally, Trump signed an $8.3-billion spending package to help companies that are involved in research and development of vaccines for the deadly virus and those aimed at preventing its rapid spread.



Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection has levelled off in some hard-hit areas around the world, raising the possibility of reopening parts of the economy soon. President Donald Trump released federal guidelines for a gradual return to normalcy in places with minimal coronavirus cases.. Many of the industrial giants are hoping to revive production soon as White House plans to slowly roll back lockdown measures (read: Optimism Back in Wall Street? ETFs Areas to Win the Most).



The large fiscal and monetary stimulus led by the Federal Reserve and the government is an added advantage to the stock market. In its latest move, the Fed rolled out a massive $2.3-trillion program to aid local governments and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.



Given the positive developments, almost every corner of the equity world are experiencing a huge rally. Below, we have highlighted ETFs from five different segments that are leading the way in mid April.



Energy: First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund FCG – Up 40.2%



This fund offers exposure to U.S. stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas. It follows the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index and holds 34 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for less than 10.5% share. The fund has amassed $66.9 million in its asset base while charging 60 bps in annual fees. Volume is good with 969,000 shares exchanged per day on average. The product has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with a High risk outlook.



Gold: iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF RING - Up 32.3%



This ETF offers exposure to companies that derive the majority of their revenues from gold mining. It follows the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners Investable Market Index and holds 35 securities in its portfolio with Canadian firms taking half of the portfolio, while the United States and South Africa round out the top three with double-digit exposure each. RING is the cheapest choice in the gold mining space, charging 39 bps in fees and expenses. The fund has been able to manage assets worth $377.8 million and trades in good volume of 358,000 shares per day (read: 5 Reasons Why Gold Mining ETFs & Stocks Have More Room to Run).



Silver: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF SILJ – Up 25.1%



SILJ provides direct exposure to the silver mining exploration and production industry by tracking the Prime Junior Silver Miners & Explorers Index. It holds 31 stocks in its basket with Canadian firms taking the lion’s share at 62.6%, and the United States and Peru taking the remainder. The fund has managed assets worth $117.5 million and trades in average daily volume of 516,000 shares. It charges 69 bps in annual fees.



Retail: Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY – Up 20.9%



This ETF offers global exposure to companies that derive 70% or more revenues from online and virtual retail by tracking the EQM Online Retail Index. The fund comprises 47 stocks and has attracted $228.2 million in its asset base. It charges 65 bps in fees per year and trades in average daily volume of 39,000 shares.



Internet: Global X E-commerce ETF EBIZ – Up 19%



This fund invests in companies positioned to benefit from increased adoption of e-commerce as a distribution model, including companies whose principal business is in operating e-commerce platforms, providing related software and services, and/or selling goods and services online. It has accumulated $8.1 million in its asset base and charges 50 bps in annual fees. The ETF sees average daily volume of 7,000 shares (read: Is Coronavirus a Boon for Online Retail ETFs?).



