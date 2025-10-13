5 of the Best Retirement Cities You Likely Haven't Considered Yet

Key Points

So you're thinking of relocating for retirement. You've probably done some research, perhaps checking out lists of the best and worst states to retire in, or the most affordable states.

You'll need to dig even deeper, though, to figure out which cities and/or towns seem like the best fit for you. Popular destinations include Naples, Florida, and Tucson, Arizona.

Here are five other cities to consider that I think are among the best.

1. New York, New York

This might be the most outside-of-the-box idea, and one relatively few people think about. Yes, it's expensive; yes, owning a car there will be a hassle. But you probably won't need a car (which will save you some money!) and it's an extremely walkable city -- with easy access to great restaurants, stores, museums, and more.

2. Washington, D.C.

The argument for Washington is similar to that of New York, only Washington is more affordable and makes owning a car perhaps easier. It's also chock-full of great museums and eateries, and is close to many recreational activities.

3. Wheeling, West Virginia

This small city is nestled amid a lot of natural beauty and features a cost of living about 23% lower than the national average, as well as many recreational opportunities, such as hiking, biking, and fishing.

4. Eugene, Oregon

This city offers a lot for retirees, such as natural beauty, a temperate climate, a vibrant arts and culture scene, and a cost of living recently about 7% above average.

5. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis does get very cold in winter, but it's also near lots of natural beauty and is home to some top-notch healthcare. Its cost of living is near average, too.

Which is right for you?

Obviously, there are thousands of cities to consider, and much will depend on what you value most: access to good healthcare, recreational opportunities, low crime, a low cost of living, being near family and friends, etc. It's a good idea to test out any candidates by living there for a few months or a year, to make sure they're a good fit for you.

