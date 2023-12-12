5 Best Resources For ETF Investors (December 2023)

For those who are just beginning to set up their own ETF portfolio, it may not be obvious to know where to turn for the best resources on ETF investing. The need for reliable resources to navigate this market is important, and exploring resources in the form of blogs and publications can help you stay on top of the latest trends to bolster your investment expertise. Below is an overview of some of the best investing blogs and investing resources for ETF investors.

Best for ETF strategy: Quant Evolution

Best for ETF analysis: Morningstar

Best for ETF data: ETFdb

Best for ETF education: BlackRock

Best for investment education: Investopedia

Quant Evolution

Recommended for: ETF strategy

Quant Evolution stands out as a good resource for investors seeking guidance on ETF strategies and asset allocation. This monthly series examines popular investment strategies, sets out different ways to construct an ETF portfolio, and features weekly commentary to guide readers through the ups and downs of the market. The author, a former quant strategist at Credit Suisse, brings a wealth of experience to the table. The monthly series is particularly helpful in breaking down advanced investment principles and techniques in an easy-to-understand format. Additionally, readers have an opportunity to access his expertise through informative QandA sessions.

Morningstar

Recommended for: ETF analysis

Morningstar excels in its ability to provide a holistic analysis of ETFs. Investors can access detailed information on a fund's historical performance, risk metrics, and expense ratios. The platform's rigorous approach to fund evaluation helps investors gain a thorough understanding of an ETF's strengths and weaknesses.

In addition, Morningstar is renowned for its independent research and fund ratings. The platform assigns star ratings based on a fund's past performance, providing a quick and accessible reference for investors. These ratings, coupled with Morningstar's comprehensive research reports, empower investors to make informed decisions by considering both quantitative and qualitative aspects.

ETFdb

Recommended for: ETF data

ETFdb is a good resource for investors in search of detailed information on ETFs. The platform offers a range of tools, including a comprehensive ETF database, screening tools, and educational content. Investors can leverage the platform to filter ETFs based on specific criteria such as asset class, region, and expense ratio, enabling precise customization according to their investment preferences. The educational resources provided by ETFdb enhance investors' understanding of ETFs and investment strategies, making it suitable for both novice and experienced investors.

BlackRock

Recommended for: ETF education

BlackRock's website serves as an excellent resource for ETF investors due to its wealth of information and user-friendly design. As the world's largest asset manager and a major player in the ETF market, BlackRock provides investors with comprehensive data on its iShares ETF offerings.

Notably, the website features an “Investment Institute” section on their website, showcasing their latest research and analysis pertaining to the economy and investment strategies. Complementing this, the “Education” section helps investors understand the nuances of different funds and investment principles. Overall, BlackRock's website equips investors with the necessary tools and information to make informed decisions in the world of ETF investing.

Investopedia

Recommended for: investment education

Investopedia is a widely recognized educational platform that covers all aspects of finance and investing. Renowned for its comprehensive and easily accessible content, Investopedia covers a broad spectrum of financial topics, including market analysis, investment strategies, personal finance, and economic trends. Their ETF section also offers articles and guides to help investors understand the fundamentals of ETF investing.

