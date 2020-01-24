5 Best-Performing Fidelity Mutual Funds of 2019

Founded more than 70 years ago, Fidelity is one of the largest and most-diversified financial services companies in the world. The company not only offers portfolio construction in the arena of mutual funds but also meet their clients’ precise requirements. Its strategies to invest extensively across various asset classes and employ a large band of investment professionals to manage the mutual funds are major reasons behind the firm’s popularity.

Here’s How Fidelity Fared in 2019

Fidelity Investment’s assets under management as of November 2019 were more than $8.2 trillion (comprising discretionary assets of $3.1 trillion). A major reason behind this impressive figure is Fidelity’s diversified global financial services and asset management capabilities.

A majority of Fidelity mutual funds’ minimum initial investment is quite low, ranging between $0 and $2500. In addition, most of the firm’s mutual funds (96.8%) were no-load funds against load funds (3.2%) as of Dec 30. The company manages more than 504 mutual funds across a broad range of categories, which can vary from U.S. and non-U.S. mutual funds to fixed income and equity mutual funds.

Finally, Fidelity’s technology-specific mutual funds fared impressively in 2019, and were some of its top-performing mutual funds owing to the sector’s significant gains. The company also invested heavily in the sector in 2019, banking on the gains smartly.

In fact, speaking of the top-performing mutual funds from the fund house in the last one year, Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio FSELX gained the most with 64.5% returns, followed by Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund Class A (FELAX) and Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio (FSPTX) with returns of 63.7% and 51.1%, respectively.

5 Top Fidelity Funds

We have, therefore, selected five Fidelity mutual funds that carry a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In addition, the minimum initial investment for these funds is within $5,000.

We expect these funds to outperform their peers in the future. Remember, the goal of the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is to guide investors to identify potential winners and losers. Unlike most of the fund-rating systems, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is not just focused on past performance but also on the likely future success of the fund.

The question here is why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolio without several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are primarily why one should be parking money in mutual funds (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

FSELX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in design, manufacture or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FSELX is a non-diversified fund that invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers alike.

This Zacks sector – Tech has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years.

FSELX has an annual expense ratio of 0.73%, which is below the category average of 1.30%. It has returned 64.5% over the period of a year. FSELX has no minimum initial investment.

Fidelity Advisor Technology Fund Class A (FADTX) primarily invests in common stocks. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies mostly engaged in offering, using or developing products or services that will gain considerably from technological advances and improvements. The non-diversified fund invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers.

This Zacks sector – Tech has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years.

FADTX has an annual expense ratio of 1.03%, which is below the category average of 1.30%. It has returned 50.5% over the period of a year. FADTX has no minimum initial investment.

Fidelity Advisor Latin America Fund Class A (FLFAX) seeks long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of Latin American companies and other investments that are economically linked to Latin America. FLFAX allocates its assets across investments in different Latin American countries. The fund is non-diversified.

This Zacks sector – Non US-Equity product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years.

FLFAX has an annual expense ratio of 1.36%, which is below the category average of 1.52%. It has returned 40.2% in the past year. FLFAX has no minimum initial investment.

Fidelity Select Wireless Portfolio (FWRLX) primarily invests in common stocks of companies. The fund aims for capital growth and invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies mostly engaged in activities related to wireless communications services or products. FWRLX is a non-diversified fund that invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers.

This Zacks sector – Tech has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years.

FWRLX has an annual expense ratio of 0.83%, which is below the category average of 1.23%. It has returned 40.2% over the period of a year. FWRLX has no minimum initial investment.

Fidelity Select Computers Portfolio (FDCPX) aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies primarily engaged in research, design, development, manufacture or distribution of products and services related to currently available or experimental hardware technology in the computer industry. The non-diversified fund invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers.

This Zacks sector – Tech has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years.

FDCPX has an annual expense ratio of 0.77%, which is below the category average of 1.30%. It has returned 40% over a year. FDCPX has no minimum initial investment.

