5 Best of the Rest Earnings Charts

Earnings season is winding down but there are still some popular and red-hot companies that have yet to report. Even though the Earnings All Star videos are ending for the season, it’s still vital to check in on these end-of-the-season all-stars.

Two of them have not missed in the last 5 years and one only has one miss during that same period. It’s not easy beating every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years. It was also during the pandemic years, which makes these earnings surprise track records even more impressive.

These stocks are popular but the companies themselves also have loyal fan bases.

Most of these stocks are hitting new highs going into this report. Will they be able to surprise again and keep the rally going?

This Week’s 5 Red-Hot Earnings Charts

1. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. ( CRWD )

CrowdStrike has not missed since its 2019 IPO. That’s impressive given the pandemic.

Shares of CrowdStrike have busted out to new all-time highs in 2024, gaining 174% over the last year. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 85.

Will CrowdStrike beat again?

2. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF )

Abercrombie & Fitch, the specialty apparel and accessory retailer, has put together 3 huge earnings beats in a row. It has been one of the hottest stocks this year.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch have jumped 335% over the last year. Abercrombie & Fitch still trades with an attractive forward P/E of 18.9.

Is Abercrombie & Fitch simply too hot to handle?

3. Lululemon Athletica Inc. ( LULU )

Lululemon has only missed one time in the last 5 years and it was in 2020 when the covid pandemic first hit. That’s an impressive track record given all the supply chain issues that hit the retailers the last few years.

Shares of Lululemon are up 52% over the last year but are off recent highs. It now trades with a forward P/E of 31.

Will Lululemon surprise again this quarter?

4. Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO )

Broadcom has a perfect 5 years earnings track record. It is an earnings all-star. What an impressive chart.

Shares of Broadcom are breaking out to new all-time highs in 2024. It is up 126% over the last year. Broadcom’s forward P/E is now 27.

Will another earnings beat be a catalyst to send Broadcom shares even higher?

5. Costco Wholesale Corp. ( COST )

Costco has only missed on earnings 3 times in the last 5 years. It has beat 4 quarters in a row.

Shares of Costco have busted out to new all-time highs in 2024, gaining 52% in the last year. It’s not cheap. Costco trades with a forward P/E of 47.

Will this report, which covers the holiday period, be a catalyst to push Costco shares even higher?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of LULU in her own personal portfolio and owns shares of AVGO in the Insider Trader portfolio.]

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.